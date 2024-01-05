GREEN DAY Shares New Song 'One Eyed Bastard'

GREEN DAY is ringing in the new year with fiery new track "One Eyed Bastard" The electrifying song is the band's final offering ahead of the arrival of GREEN DAY's 14th studio album, "Saviors", coming January 19, 2024.

"'One Eyed Bastard' started off as just a riff that I had — a shuffle, almost like a BLACK SABBATH kind of riff," shared Billie Joe Armstrong. "Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life. That's the thing about nostalgia — sometimes you think, 'That was an awful time.' Everybody's got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts — it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting."

"One Eyed Bastard" comes on the heels of GREEN DAY's show-stopping "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance, where they performed two fan favorites off "Dookie" and two off "American Idiot", along with "Dilemma" off the forthcoming "Saviors". "Saviors" will also feature "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "The American Dream Is Killing Me", which hit No. 1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay.

As an added surprise, GREEN DAY has announced free listening parties for "Saviors", happening in over 200 indie stores worldwide starting on January 13. Fans will have the opportunity to listen to "Saviors" ahead of its January 19 release. All events are free and will have exclusive giveaways while supplies last. For more information and to see participating stores, go to listentosaviors.greenday.com.

GREEN DAY has never shied away from vulnerable subject matter in the band's lyrics, and "Saviors" is no different. Recorded in London and Los Angeles, "Saviors" is the latest powerful collaboration between GREEN DAY and Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, whose notable previous work with GREEN DAY includes two of the band's most iconic albums, 1994's "Dookie" and 2004's "American Idiot". The record comes just ahead of "Dookie"'s 30th anniversary. Celebrations have already begun with the release of a massive deluxe edition of the album and a surprise show in Las Vegas, where the band performed "Dookie" from front to back to a sold-out crowd of superfans.

Recently, GREEN DAY announced a larger-than-life 2024 global stadium tour with support from the illustrious rock luminaries THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANCID and THE LINDA LINDAS in North America and NOTHING BUT THIEVES, THE HIVES, DONOTS, THE INTERRUPTERS and MAID OF ACE in Europe. The "Saviors" tour, fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off in Europe next May before making its way to North America in July for an intoxicating summer run through the states.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, GREEN DAY is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees released their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, which sold over 10 million copies and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of No. 1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls GREEN DAY "the most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests "GREEN DAY have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing." In 2004, GREEN DAY released the rock opera "American Idiot" which captured the nation's attention, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album". Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, GREEN DAY's thirteenth studio album "Father Of All Motherfuckers" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Album Sales chart and No. 1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "GREEN DAY's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." In July 2021, GREEN DAY embarked on the "Hella Mega Tour" with FALL OUT BOY and WEEZER. The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs, including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium.

Photo credit: Emmie America