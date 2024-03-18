NICKELBACK Teams Up With Country-Rocker HARDY For New 'CMT Crossroads' Episode

Acclaimed rockers NICKELBACK and award-winning country-rocker Hardy team up for the latest installment of CMT's critically acclaimed franchise "CMT Crossroads", swapping stories and collaborating on each other's biggest songs, including performances of NICKELBACK's "Save Me" and "Animals", Hardy's "Truck Bed" and "Give Heaven Some Hell" — plus a first-time mashup of both "Rockstar" singles.

Recorded in Nashville earlier in March, "CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & Hardy" premieres Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m./ET and is part of the networks' CMT Music Awards weekend programming block.

Kroeger previously sparked interest from country fans due to his interview with Tom Power. During the chat, Kroeger noted how NICKELBACK's double-platinum hit "Photograph" is "pretty much a country tune with a heavy chorus." Kroeger added even more fuel to the fire after Brantley Gilbert hit the road with NICKELBACK on the "Get Rollin'" tour.

NICKELBACK's tenth studio album and first release in five years, "Get Rollin'", arrived in November 2022 via BMG.

"Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.

With the new record, NICKELBACK continues its legacy as "one of rock's biggest-ever bands," as noted by Kerrang!

The group recently celebrated another career milestone at the 2023 Juno Awards where they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

NICKELBACK was named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for its career defining and award-winning hits "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away", "Rockstar" and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s decade, behind only THE BEATLES. Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was the number one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000s, according to Nielsen SoundScan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve Juno Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million diehard and adoring fans.