  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

NICKELBACK's CHAD KROEGER Picks METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD As His 'Rock God'

November 19, 2022

NICKELBACK's Chad Kroeger was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Chad picked METALLICA's James Hetfield and stated about his choice: "I mean, have you seen METALLICA play? There's something about James live that just makes me wanna grit my teeth and scream along.

"I was lucky enough to be sidestage and see them play in Paris in front of 70 thousand people and then get a chance to go back and hang out with James afterwards. And he's not only talented — amazing singer, songwriter, guitar player — but he's also one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. So, that's gotta be my choice."

In a 2014 interview with Finland's Radio Nova, Chad said that his brother, NICKELBACK bassist Mike Kroeger, used to "hang out a lot" with Hetfield in Maui. He added: "And right when you think that you're the only one who gets it — the backlash — Mike's, like, 'Oh no. James pretty much thinks the entire world hates him.' I'm, like, 'Really?' Suddenly I don't feel so bad anymore."

Four years ago, footage of NICKELBACK covering METALLICA's "Sad But True" at the 2004 edition of the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany went viral after it was posted to a Facebook page where it was viewed more than four million times before being removed for copyright reasons. A YouTube version of the video was uploaded 10 years ago and has been viewed more than three million times.

A decade ago, Kroeger used METALLICA as an example of great songwriting. He told Men's Health magazine: "Music works on a lot of different levels. There's a lot of melody in a great metal song. If you listen to METALLICA songs, anything on 'Master Of Puppets' or '...And Justice For All', the songs move through these beautiful parts, and then they progress back into very aggressive territory, and the riffs are constantly changing and developing, and it stays very interesting."

NICKELBACK's tenth studio album and first release in five years, "Get Rollin'", arrived on November 18 via BMG.

Amassing hits for over two decades, NICKELBACK is the 11th best-selling musical act of all time, counting over 50 million units sold and over 4.7 billion career streams to date.

Named the "most successful rock back of the decade" by Billboard in 2009, NICKELBACK is one of the most commercially viable and important rock acts of the past two decades. The Canadian four-piece, comprised of Chad, Mike, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for its career-defining and award-winning hits, including "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away" and "Rockstar", which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.

Find more on Nickelback
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).