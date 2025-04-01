CREED Adds Five More Stops To 2025 'Summer Of '99' Tour

Due to fan demand which has resulted in over one million tickets sold to date, CREED has extended the "Summer Of '99" tour for 2025, with five additional dates to their previously announced 23-city run. The band has added stops in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan (August 23); Cincinnati, Ohio (August 24); Providence, Rhode Island (August 27); Manchester, New Hampshire (August 28) and Halifax, Nova Scotia (August 30). The August 23 show will feature support from MAMMOTH WVH and HINDER while August 24 through August 30 will feature support from DAUGHTRY and MAMMOTH WVH.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for artist presale starting Wednesday, April 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time (except Halifax starts on April 4). Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale that is scheduled for Friday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time (Halifax public on-sale is April 7 and Mt. Pleasant public on-sale is April 11). Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale that is scheduled for Friday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Produced by Live Nation, the "Summer Of '99" tour for 2025 will begin July 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and will now wrap on August 30 at Citadel Hill in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with support from 3 DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, MAMMOTH WVH, BIG WRECK and HINDER. Check individual dates for lineup in each market.

CREED also recently announced the return of the "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19. This year, the festival is expanding to two days with CREED being joined by NICKELBACK as co-headliners. The "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" festival will feature blowout performances from NICKELBACK headlining Friday night with LIVE, DAUGHTRY, TONIC, OUR LADY PEACE and LIT rounding out day one. Saturday night will consist of CREED headlining with 3 DOORS DOWN, SEVENDUST, MAMMOTH WVH, HINDER, VERTICAL HORIZON and FUEL rounding out day two.

When it kicked off in 2024, the "Summer Of '99" tour quickly became "one of the most anticipated tours of the summer" (USA Today) and "one of the hottest rock tickets of the year" (Billboard) for a return that "may be something this industry has never seen" (Pollstar). To date, CREED's Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips have performed over 60 sold-out concerts throughout North America, selling over 800,000 tickets and breaking venue records in multiple markets.

Stapp states: ""Thirty years in, it's been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time. It's been an incredible ride, and we aren't done, so here's to a 'Summer' that never ends. We'll see you on the road."

CREED will kick off 2025 on their sold-out "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" cruise sailing April 9-13 from Miami to Nassau with SEVENDUST, HOOBASTANK, LIT, HINDER, FUEL and more. Also, the band — whose audience has included fans of mainstream, rock, and country for over 25 years — will perform at Stagecoach on April 26.