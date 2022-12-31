NIGEL GLOCKLER: SAXON Is Already Working On Follow-Up To 'Carpe Diem'

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, SAXON drummer Nigel Glockler spoke about the band's plans for the follow-up to 2022's "Carpe Diem" LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're right in the middle of another album already… We're a ways off. The songs are being finalized as we talk, actually. But I think that we're gonna release it in '24. And then that will be [followed by] a big tour."

Pressed about how far into the process he and his bandmates are at this point, Nigel said: "We've done the writing. But it's just a case of recording it all now. But the writing process is the process that takes the time. Because you've got so many from ideas from everyone. Everyone [comes up] with ideas and we work on 'em, and that's what takes the time."

Glockler went on to say that the SAXON songwriting process "varies from album to album. But everyone puts their bits in," he explained. "And quite frankly, in a way it doesn't really matter who writes what; it's us five guys that make it what it is… No one brings in complete songs. People might bring in riff ideas or rhythm ideas, whatever, groove ideas, melody. So then we work through them all."

"Carpe Diem" marked SAXON's 23rd studio album, not including last year's covers set "Inspirations". The LP was produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) at Backstage Recording Studios in Derbyshire with singer Biff Byford and Sneap mixing and mastering.

Last month, Byford told Yorkshire Times that his proudest achievement so far is "that we are one of the biggest rock bands to come out of Yorkshire besides DEF LEPPARD. This will be my forty third year in SAXON, though I have been in bands for fifty years," he said. "We still have our fans from back in the day plus a whole new set, so I am proud we have an audience that still enjoys our music and that we are still relevant."

As for what motivates him to keep going, Biff said: "Playing live shows, writing great songs and releasing great albums. I think that became even more apparent during the lockdown as there was nothing else to do. It also gave us the chance to record new music."