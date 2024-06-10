  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Names His Favorite Rock/Metal Song Of All Time

June 10, 2024

In a new interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen was asked to name his favorite rock or metal song. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'One' by METALLICA. [It's] such a brilliant composition and lyric and music video. And that was around the time that I found metal music altogether, so it brings back a lot of memories.

"I went to see METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES in Kansas City in September 1992, and 'One' was the last song they played before the encores. [It] completely blew my mind," he explained.

"I don't think we [NIGHTWISH] would be where we are at the moment without that band [METALLICA]. And about a year ago, we were playing a festival in — I think it was in Belgium. And after the last song, I walked off the stage and there was [METALLICA frontman] James Hetfield giving me a pat on the back. And all I could say was like, 'Holy fuck.' Never meet your heroes, they say."

Back in 2020, Holopainen named METALLICA's self-titled 1991 album as one of the LP's that changed his life. He told Metal Hammer magazine: "It was the first metal album I bought. I was kind of a late bloomer finding metal. I was 15, living as an exchange student in Kansas for a year. I saw METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES there and that was the turning point. I wasn't keen on going to that show because I had a lot of prejudice towards those bands, but that one night pretty much changed my view on music. I became an instant METALLICA — and metal — fan."

NIGHTWISH's new album, "Yesterwynde", is due on September 20, 2024 via Nuclear Blast. It marks the band's tenth studio LP, following on from the release of "Human. :II: Nature." in 2020.

"Human. :II: Nature." was released in April 2020. The follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" was a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters, on CD 2.

In August 2022, NIGHTWISH announced the addition of Jukka Koskinen (WINTERSUN) as an official member of the band. Koskinen, who made his live debut with NIGHTWISH in May 2021 at the band's two interactive experiences, had spent the previous year touring with NIGHTWISH as a session musician.

In November 2022, NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen revealed that she was "cancer free" after undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Find more on Nightwish
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).