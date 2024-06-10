NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Names His Favorite Rock/Metal Song Of All Time

In a new interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen was asked to name his favorite rock or metal song. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'One' by METALLICA. [It's] such a brilliant composition and lyric and music video. And that was around the time that I found metal music altogether, so it brings back a lot of memories.

"I went to see METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES in Kansas City in September 1992, and 'One' was the last song they played before the encores. [It] completely blew my mind," he explained.

"I don't think we [NIGHTWISH] would be where we are at the moment without that band [METALLICA]. And about a year ago, we were playing a festival in — I think it was in Belgium. And after the last song, I walked off the stage and there was [METALLICA frontman] James Hetfield giving me a pat on the back. And all I could say was like, 'Holy fuck.' Never meet your heroes, they say."

Back in 2020, Holopainen named METALLICA's self-titled 1991 album as one of the LP's that changed his life. He told Metal Hammer magazine: "It was the first metal album I bought. I was kind of a late bloomer finding metal. I was 15, living as an exchange student in Kansas for a year. I saw METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES there and that was the turning point. I wasn't keen on going to that show because I had a lot of prejudice towards those bands, but that one night pretty much changed my view on music. I became an instant METALLICA — and metal — fan."

NIGHTWISH's new album, "Yesterwynde", is due on September 20, 2024 via Nuclear Blast. It marks the band's tenth studio LP, following on from the release of "Human. :II: Nature." in 2020.

"Human. :II: Nature." was released in April 2020. The follow-up to 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" was a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters, on CD 2.

In August 2022, NIGHTWISH announced the addition of Jukka Koskinen (WINTERSUN) as an official member of the band. Koskinen, who made his live debut with NIGHTWISH in May 2021 at the band's two interactive experiences, had spent the previous year touring with NIGHTWISH as a session musician.

In November 2022, NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen revealed that she was "cancer free" after undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed following a breast cancer diagnosis.