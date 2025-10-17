NIKKI SIXX Explains MÖTLEY CRÜE's Lighter Touring Schedule, Says He Wants To Spend More Time With His Family

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has once again explained why he plans on turning his attention to projects that don't involve a lot of touring.

On Thursday (October 16),the 66-year-old musician, who spends much of his time in Wyoming where he and his wife, Courtney Sixx, are raising six-year-old daughter Ruby, took to his social media to write: "Please don't misconstrue my dedication and passion for spending more time with my 5 wonderful kids and granddaughter as anything personal or having a negative tone towards my band. It's my last chance to be present. The idea of missing all the magic I missed with my older kids would be heartbreaking to repeat that for Ruby and the whole family. Love my family first and foremost but it's all about balance.

"We're enjoying a break from work before heading into the 4th quarter work grind. Love and music forever.

"I know you're gonna like what's cooking for now and some more CRÜE shows next year."

Sixx previously said that the road was no longer central to his life in a September 2025 social media post, shared just prior to the launch of MÖTLEY CRÜE's latest Las Vegas residency. Nikki wrote at the time: "Music will always be my life but the road is old. Being a rockstar is overrated. Being a creative is where it's at. The future is exciting and the past was a blast."

He added: "Looking forward to these 10 shows with MÖTLEY but also extremely excited about all the other projects I have planned for the future not involving being in a band.

"Love playing the songs and honestly most of them are very personal to me but being on the road is not for me for too much longer. I have a six-year-old girl to raise and five wonderful older kids and a granddaughter to spend time with.

"The good news is all these new projects ALL involve music,” he wrote. "Music will always be my life but the road is old. Being a rockstar is overrated. Being a creative is where it's at. The future is exciting and the past was a blast."

Back in June, Sixx elaborated on the nature of some of his non-MÖTLEY CRÜE projects, writing on social media: "These last few years I've been developing a lot of TV programming and animation (family entertainment). We have some amazing partners involved on multiple levels. This is just another extension for my creativity and most everything will have original music too. Really exciting watching it all come together."

In May, Sixx revealed that he had been on a "writing frenzy" with CINDERELLA drummer Fred Coury, who has scored numerous television shows and films, producing material for an animation project with Rob Minkoff, who worked on such classics as "The Lion King", "Beauty And The Beast" and "The Little Mermaid".

"Look forward to sharing more soon," Sixx said then. "As a writer it's really juicing my creativity on all levels."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's latest Las Vegas residency launched on September 12 and at Dolby Live at Park MGM and ran through October 3. The shows had initially been set for spring but were rescheduled after frontman Vince Neil revealed he had suffered a stroke last Christmas.

The CRÜE's third Vegas residency was billed as a "tell-all show" that would "immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the way through their record-breaking 'Stadium Tour'." They previously set up shop in Vegas in 2012 for "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" and in 2013 for "Evening In Hell".

In October 2024, MÖTLEY CRÜE released a new EP, "Cancelled". Produced by Bob Rock, the EP marked the band's first release with Big Machine and included three new tracks: Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War" a cover of the BEASTIE BOYS' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track, "Cancelled".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.