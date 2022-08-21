NIKKI SIXX Says MÖTLEY CRÜE Is Planning Shows In South America, Europe And Asia

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has confirmed that there are plans for the band to play in other parts of the world following the completion of the North American leg of "The Stadium Tour".

On Saturday (August 20),Nikki took to his Twitter to lament the fact that there are only 10 shows left on MÖTLEY CRÜE's current run with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, saying it's "going way too fast." A short time later, fan asked Sixx "what's next" for the CRÜE and whether there will be dates elsewhere, including in Australia, to which Nikki replied: "We are working on SA-Mexico-Europe-UK-Asia- etc etc".

"The Stadium Tour" kicked off on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia and will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CRÜE's long-delayed North American trek was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022.

Two months ago, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen told Chile's Radio Futuro that there are plans to bring the tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE to other parts of the world. "Definitely next summer is gonna be Europe," he said. "And then South America, Australia [and] Japan — next year, hopefully at some point, we'll be playing all of those markets."

When asked to clarify that the same package that is touring the U.S. will be hitting all the other markets as well, Phil said: "That's what they're talking about. Obviously, I can say, 'Yeah, let's do that,' but we've gotta ask them as well. But I think MÖTLEY CRÜE have signed up. So hopefully that's all gonna come, and Joan Jett and POISON. That would be amazing."

In July 2021, Sixx told the 95.5 KLOS radio station that MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD "might even drag" the same tour "to Europe, South America, Japan," but he cautioned, "We don't know yet. Right now it's a little far off. But us and DEF LEPPARD are super close; that's great. And we'll just see what version of 'The Stadium Tour' might fit for other countries, if we decide to go. Maybe it'll be the same lineup. I know people are super stoked for the lineup. It's a good outdoor fun party evening."

Earlier in the month, "The Stadium Tour" landed at No. 4 on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart, which ranks worldwide active tours by the average tickets sold for reported shows taken place over the last 30 days.

According to Pollstar, "The Stadium Tour" moved 98.5% of the available tickets from concerts at 17 venues in North American cities to average 36,763 sold seats per show. The bands also earned a $4.88 million gross average.

LIVE75 provides a weekly snapshot of the 75 active tours with the most drawing power, based on shows reported to Pollstar over the preceding 30 days.

"The Stadium Tour" marks the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.

In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Sixx said "the most important thing about a farewell tour is that the band doesn't lie to the fans, and the band doesn't tour and then come back years later. That's what's important for us, planning what's the right time to go out."

Three years ago, Sixx said that the Netflix biopic "The Dirt", about MÖTLEY CRÜE's formative years, sparked a renewed interest from younger fans who wanted to see them live, contributing to the band's decision to renege on its infamous "cessation of touring" contract.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Tommy Lee played the first full show of "The Stadium Tour" on June 28 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 59-year-old drummer hadn't been able to play full sets on the trek after sustaining his injuries about two weeks before the tour's launch. According to his wife, Tommy broke four ribs on his right side after falling down the stairs of a rental home in Nashville while CRÜE was rehearsing for the shows.