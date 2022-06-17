NIRVANA, LED ZEPPELIN Members And Others Added To TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concerts

NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic, LED ZEPPELIN bassist John Paul Jones, pop superstar Pink, HEART guitarist Nancy Wilson, CHIC's Nile Rodgers, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE collaborator Alain Johannes and more have been added to the bill for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, set to take place in September.

Novoselic, Jones, Rodgers, Johannes, 12-year-old drum prodigy Nandi Bushell, FOO FIGHTERS producer Greg Kurstin and comedian Chris Rock will join FOO FIGHTERS, OASIS's Liam Gallagher, RUSH's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor and others at the London tribute event, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on September 3.

At the Los Angeles concert, which will happen on September 27 at the Kia Forum, Pink, LeAnn Rimes, John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nancy Wilson, Krist Novoselic and Greg Kurstin will join KISS's Gene Simmons, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, pop superstar Miley Cyrus, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE drummer Brad Wilk, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, THE STRUTS frontman Luke Spiller and others.

Proceeds will benefit charities in both the U.K. and the U.S. chosen by the Hawkins family.

As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and, of course, his FOO FIGHTERS brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".