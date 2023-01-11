NOFX Announces Final Tour: 40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day

Influential punk band NOFX is known as one of the world’s most controversial and significant punk bands of their time. They are no strangers to pushing boundaries at their live shows, and their final tour will be no different. The dream team of NOFX and Cameron Collins from Brew Ha Ha Productions and the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival has reunited to curate the first wave of announced tour dates in the United States.

The forty-cities-around-the-world tour begins on April 22 in Austin, Texas and concludes in October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOFX will perform forty songs a night, including full albums and rarities, plus they will never repeat a setlist to ensure that each show is unique.

NOFX frontman Fat Mike says: "This is not a final tour like MÖTLEY CRÜE or BLACK SABBATH… These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done."

NOFX final tour commences with a massive 21+ punk rock and beer weekend camping festival at Carson Creek Ranch in Austin, Texas on April 22 and April 23 that will feature special guests PENNYWISE, CIRCLE JERKS, FACE TO FACE, RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS, CODEFENDANTS, GET DEAD, BAD COP BAD COP, THE BOMBPOPS, PEARS, PIÑATA PROTEST and more.

Tickets for these shows go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com. Options include single day, the Bro Bundle, VIP, and more including a digital download of each show with ticket purchase.

Initial tour dates are as follows, with more European dates, venues, and lineups to be announced soon:

April 22- 23 - Austin, TX – Carson Creek Ranch (campout)

May 13 - San Diego, CA

May 19-20 - Barcelona, Spain

June 02 - Linz, Austria

June 24-25 - Columbus, OH (campout)

July 22- 23: Tacoma, WA

September 16 - San Francisco, CA

September 30 - St. Petersburg, FL

NOFX formed in Los Angeles back in 1983. They were forged in the same fiery furnaces of the L.A. hardcore scene that gave us BAD RELIGION, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, THE GERMS and DESCENDENTS. NOFX sharpened their teeth in that tumultuous talent pool until they joined forces with Epitaph Records in 1989 and went on to release a string of crucial skate-punk albums. Their first major breakthrough came in the form of 1990's "Ribbed", still a fan favorite, they then followed up with now-classics "White Trash, Two Heebs And A Bean" and "Punk In Drublic", the latter selling well over a million copies. That was a wildly successful decade for NOFX as the band popularized the Warped Tour and was the flagship band for the skate/surf/snow culture of the 1990s.

NOFX's career-long ban on doing the mainstream press and media was lifted as they sought to actively share their dissent for the Bush administration and speak out against the invasion of Iraq. And once the floodgates were open, NOFX and their "Rock Against Bush" movement were everywhere: Newsweek, Rolling Stone, New York Times, Howard Stern and network television. All that high-profile interest and hype was reflected in the success of their 2003 record "The War On Errorism", which was the No. 1 independent record in the country at the time if its release and topped Billboard's indie chart.

Photo credit: Susan Moss Photography