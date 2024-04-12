NOTHING MORE Announces New Album 'Carnal'

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated band NOTHING MORE will release its fifth album, "Carnal", on June 28 via Beter Noise Music. The LP features 15 songs with the San Antonio, Texas-born quartet's most focused, adventurous, and intense music to date, including their current radio single "If It Doesn't Hurt" which is currently in the Top 10 at No. 9 on the Active Rock radio charts and rising. Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Drew "WZRD BLD" Fulk (DISTURBED, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, A DAY TO REMEMBER) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (LIMP BIZKIT, MGK, BRING ME THE HORIZON),"Carnal" unites NOTHING MORE's trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

"'Carnal' feels like a perfect encapsulation of what NOTHING MORE has always been," says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. "From progressive introspection to steady-state rock 'n roll, we felt like we've achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment."

"It's a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession," states bassist Daniel Oliver. "There's truly something for everyone on this record."

NOTHING MORE have today unveiled their new compelling and defiant track "House On Sand" featuring I PREVAIL vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe. Check it out below.

"Sometimes you lose sight of your purpose in life and wander off of the path you were on," says frontman Jonny Hawkins on "House On Sand". "Years later you find yourself in a life that does not match the vision you once had for yourself. Trapped, you are left with a choice…betray your inner voice, or trust it; continue on and play it safe, or turn back and start again… I'm starting again."

In regard to working with Vanlerberghe, Hawkins states: "I'm so honored and excited to have Eric screaming his heart out with me on this song!"

"Almost a year ago, the boys in NOTHING MORE sent me this demo and asked if I'd consider hopping on it," shares Vanlerberghe. "I checked it out and for the next few weeks, I had the chorus engrained in my brain. The song really resonated with me. I think this track, as well as the rest of their record, is NOTHING MORE's best work and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Since their emergence in 2003, NOTHING MORE have continuously topped the active rock radio charts, including nine No. 1 singles and over a half dozen Top 10 singles, among them "Tired Of Winning" from their 2022 album "Spirits". To date, the band — Jonny Hawkins (vocals),Mark Vollelunga (guitar),Daniel Oliver (bass) and Ben Anderson (drums) — have amassed a total of 788 million streams and 150 million video views.

NOTHING MORE have won over audiences across the globe with their commanding performances, of which Loudwire proclaimed: "it's their famously vivacious live shows that truly enthrall, especially when they pull out some of bassist Daniel Oliver's self-made gadgets. For instance, there's the 'Scorpion Tale', an extremely heavy beast made of metal scraps whose Ableton software permits singer Jonny Hawkins to alter multiple timbres (such as guitar, bass and vocals) while riding it. Then, you have the 'Drumtron/Bassinator,' a rotating bass stand connected to drums that allows for three-man bass solos."

NOTHING MORE will head out on a co-headlining tour across North America this spring with WAGE WAR and special guests VEIL OF MAYA and SLEEP THEORY followed by a set of direct support shows with rock icons GODSMACK. They'll also appear this fall at festivals, including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and MMR*B*Q.

"Carnal" track listing:

01. Carnal

02. House On Sand (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)

03. If It Doesn't Hurt

04. Angel Song (feat. David Draiman)

05. Freefall

06. Blame It On The Drugs

07. Head

08. Existential Dread

09. Heart

10. Down The River

11. Give It Time

12. Sight

13. Stuck (feat. Sinizter)

14. Run For Your Life

15. Sound

Photo credit: Dante Dellamore