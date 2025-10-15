Official LED ZEPPELIN Documentary 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' Among Nominees At 'Critics Choice Documentary Awards'

Sony Pictures Classics' "Becoming Led Zeppelin", the first-ever sanctioned film on the band in the almost 57 years since the formation of the notoriously private group, has been nominated for "Best Music Documentary" at the 2025 Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

The winners of tenth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards will be revealed at a gala event on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at The Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer, and producer Aasif Mandvi, the milestone event will bring together leading filmmakers, industry professionals, and special guests for an evening celebrating excellence in documentary filmmaking.

The Critics Choice Association honors the year's finest achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV, and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members. Nominations are determined by the voting of qualified CCA members with expertise in the documentary field. The tenth annual awards ceremony is produced by Bob Bain of Bob Bain Productions and Joey Berlin of Berlin Entertainment.

"The nominated films and series this year remind us how documentary storytelling can illuminate truth, inspire empathy, and deepen our understanding of the world," said Christopher Campbell, Critics Choice Association's VP, Documentary. "We're thrilled to recognize the filmmakers whose vision and dedication keep the art form evolving."

This past February, "Becoming Led Zeppelin" gave a record-breaking performance for its first weekend at the box office as it opened to an impressive $3 million IMAX debut across 16 countries and territories. Domestically, the film's $2.6 million start ($7,000 per-screen average) represented the biggest opening weekend ever for an IMAX-exclusive music release.

"Becoming Led Zeppelin" explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds, providing an unparalleled look at the how the rock band came together as audiences witness firsthand the formation of their first two official tours and the creation of their history-making, self-titled debut and sophomore albums.

Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, interviews, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon's experiential cinematic odyssey explores LED ZEPPELIN's creative, musical, and personal origin story, with unprecedented access to the group and their archives that solidifies the film as the definitive LED ZEPPELIN documentary.

The hybrid docu-concert film also unveils a huge amount of rare and unseen LED ZEPPELIN performance footage. The result is a visceral musical experience that will transport audiences into the concert halls and musical lives of LED ZEPPELIN during their earliest tours, accompanied by intimate, exclusive commentary from the famously private band.

"Becoming Led Zeppelin" is a movie that almost didn't come to fruition — the filmmakers were up against epic challenges, including the fact that hardly any footage from the band's early period existed. MacMahon and producer Allison McGourty embarked on a global detective search for material to illustrate the band's story.

"Becoming Led Zeppelin" is directed by the award-winning, Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated Bernard MacMahon ("American Epic"),and written by MacMahon and BAFTA-nominated producer Allison McGourty. It is produced by McGourty and Paradise Pictures in association with Big Beach, alongside executive producers Michael B Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Cynthia Heusing, David Kistenbroker, Duke Erikson, Simon Moran, and Ged Doherty. Editing is by Dan Gitlin, sound supervision is by Nick Bergh, sound restoration is by Grammy Award winner Peter Henderson, with archival research from Kate Griffiths and Rich Remsberg.