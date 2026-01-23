OMNIUM GATHERUM Surprise Releases New Single 'Moongold'

Finnish melodic death metal powerhouse OMNIUM GATHERUM, currently wrapping up the final dates of their Finnish tour this weekend in Jyväskylä and Helsinki, are fueling their upcoming spring live run with a brand-new surprise single, "Moongold". The song was written and recorded during the sessions for their critically acclaimed album "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way", released late last year to widespread praise from the international music press, and serves as a perfect bonus track to complement the album as a whole.

OMNIUM GATHERUM vocalist Jukka Pelkonen states: "'Moongold' follows the overall style of the album. It's fast and full of energy, and while the song is somewhat stripped down, its layers start to reveal themselves after a few listens. 'Moongold' is one of my favorites from these sessions, and I really hope it will make its way into our setlist in the future — after all, this song was written specifically with live performance in mind."

OMNIUM GATHERUM guitarist Markus Vanhala adds: "'Moongold' was originally released as an 'Eastern wonder,' meaning a Japan-exclusive around the time the album came out. In the end, we decided to leave it off the album itself, as it didn't quite fit the overall flow and we wanted the record to be a short, sharp burst of aggression. That said, the song stands very strong on its own as a melodic death metal anthem and is pure OG — perhaps a slightly more old-school version. And now, here it is, served to you and to your loved one, for these moonlit afternoons."

Kicking off their 30th anniversary year, and widely regarded as one of Finland's most internationally active touring metal bands, OMNIUM GATHERUM will embark on their European headline tour on February 11, with FALLUJAH and IN MOURNING as special guests. The world tour cycle for "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way" began already last year with an extensive North American headline tour.

Vanhala adds: "The calendar is full — just the way it suits us, and there's more to come. It fits a band whose core is that of an honest, sweaty live machine."

Formed in 1996 in the coastal town of Karhula, OMNIUM GATHERUM has long stood at the crossroads of traditional heavy metal, Gothenburg-style melodic death, and progressive finesse — earning the tongue-in-cheek label adult-oriented death metal.

On "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way", founding guitarist and chief songwriter Markus Vanhala (also in INSOMNIUM, CEMETERY SKYLINE) sought to capture the band's full scope: catchy hooks, searing solos, thunderous rhythms, inventive keys, and vocals that shift between aggression and melody with ease.

Through its lyrics, "May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way" is structured as a loose concept album, narrating "stories from the streets" through the experiences of dreamers, fiends, liars and wanderers. Songs like "Walking Ghost Phase" delve into addiction and despair, while "Ignite The Flame" champions brotherhood and rebellion. In "The Darkest City", the urban landscape itself speaks, reflecting the chaos of the modern world.

The music was captured in various Finnish studios — some in repurposed industrial spaces with a haunted stillness. Meanwhile, Jukka Pelkonen's vocal sessions were tracked in Sweden with Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK),who co-produced the vocals and lent his voice to the powerful gang shouts. For the gearheads, the vocal tracks were cut on the legendary SSL console used on QUEEN's "Innuendo", adding a touch of rock history to the powerful performance. And to round out the album's production, the band once again turned to Jens Bogren and Tony Lindgren from Sweden's renowned Fascination Street Studios for mixing and mastering.

OMNIUM GATHERUM is:

Jukka Pelkonen - vocals

Markus Vanhala - guitar, backing vocals

Aapo Koivisto - keyboards

Mikko Kivistö - bass, clean vocals

Atte Pesonen - drums