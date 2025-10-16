ORIANTHI Shares Music Video For 'Dark Days Are Gone' Single From 'Some Kind Of Feeling' Album

Critically acclaimed guitarist and singer Orianthi has just released her new single, "Dark Days Are Gone". The track is accompanied with an official music video that can be seen below.

"Dark Days Are Gone" is the fifth single taken from Orianthi's critically acclaimed studio album "Some Kind Of Feeling". Released by Woodward Avenue Records, the LP is available on CD, vinyl and digital.

Orianthi produced three songs from "Some Kind Of Feeling", including "First Time Blues", "Ghost" and "Bad For Each Other". The remaining seven songs on the album, including the new single "Dark Days Are Gone", are produced by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa).

Seems nothing can ever be written about the multi-talented veteran artist without mentioning her collaborations with Alice Cooper, Dave Stewart and Richie Sambora, and the fact that Michael Jackson hired her for his London performances the year of his untimely death.

Her success as an artist in her own right started with her Top 20 Billboard pop hit "According To You" and gold-selling Geffen album "Believe" (2009). While playing with legends over the years, she's continued to build her discography with numerous albums on different labels.

Her prolific streak of stylistically diverse singles released by Woodward Avenue Records — "First Time Blues" featuring Joe Bonamassa, "Ghost", "Some Kind Of Feeling" and "Attention" — launches a fresh, adventurous new phase of her solo career, an era of exciting creativity and powerhouse rock and roll.

With every new single, Orianthi reminds us that she's at the top of her game in every way, finding fresh, vulnerable yet attitude-filled musical stories to tell, and allowing us to experience the guitar chops that have made her a modern-day rock icon.

In an interview with Guitarristas, Orianthi was asked how the creative process behind "Some Kind Of Feeling" was different from that for 2022's "Rock Candy". She responded: "Well, 'Rock Candy' kind of had parameters around it. I had a lot of fun creating with my dear friend Jacob Bunton. We wrote and recorded the entire album in 14 days. So that was a goal I set, and we did it. We handed it in. With 'Some Kind Of Feeling', I was able to do whatever I wanted. So, basically, create the album I've always wanted to do. And I produced half of the record — well, not half of it, but four songs — and then Kevin Shirley produced the rest of it. And it was an honor to work with Kevin. He's a great producer and he's a great person and he brought a lot of energy to the studio, so I loved it."

Asked if she has all the songs pretty much finished before she starts recording or if it was a process where she develops the tracks as she starts tracking the LP, Orianthi responded: "They're pretty much done, 'cause I like to record, do pre-production in my home, bring them in. But then we change things around. Kevin's, like, 'I think you should add this or do something different.' I'm, like, 'Okay, cool.' So we change it up. Yeah."

She added: "I pretty much fully produce up demos at home — how I want 'em to sound, the textures, all the layers. So they're similar [to the final versions], but they're not because they're all programmed except for the guitars and all the vocals. But, yeah, so there's more life to the real thing, 'cause you've got real drums and we cut it all live."

Photography by Alex Brown (courtesy of Noble PR Consultancy)