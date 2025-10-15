DROWNING POOL's C.J. PIERCE Talks Side Projects, Possible Solo Album

In a new interview with the Mind Behind The Music podcast, DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce spoke about the possibility of one day releasing a solo album as well as his desire to pursue other side projects. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, at some point, time permitting, [I would like to do that, but it's] all things DROWNING POOL right now. I'm talking later on, if we take a break or something like that and I have that kind of time on my hands, I would get into that. But there's a project I've been working on called AS ABOVE / SO BELOW with my brother. We started that in 2012, and I have a whole full-length record written and done with them. I have a few little things left to do on it, but with COVID happening, everybody had to disband and do their own thing. And now that I'm back here, it's all things DROWNING POOL, man. The last two and a half years has just been go, go, go. So those guys kind of reformed into a band called ANEMIC, and it's all the guys in that band. So they're doing their own stuff now. I would love to put that out at some point and have the time to play, 'cause my brother sings — my brother and I sing in the band together, my brother Jacob Pierce. And the stuff he's doing now is great, 'cause they're writing new songs and doing their own thing. So I love that they're doing that, because they didn't wanna play AS ABOVE / SO BELOW shows unless I'm in the band with them playing it; they didn't wanna get somebody to fill in. Working with [the other] guitar player Maxx [Chandler], he's amazing and we play a lot off each other. So it's fun to have a two-guitar-player band and do two different things. I just don't have that kind of time at all right now. The focus is, obviously, with DROWNING POOL. But that would be fun to finish that."

He continued: "I [also] have a project called ELECTRIC VELVET with my wife that we do. Right now we're doing a handful of cover tunes. When I have any kind of free time, that's our date night: 'Let's go out and play some songs at the local club down the street.' But we have original stuff as well. So I'm looking forward to getting that out, 'cause my wife's got a very unique, awesome voice. And we sing together. So it's cool. We do a lot of A PERFECT CIRCLE and TOOL covers as well. I think people trip out on that. But singing that style of stuff together is really cool."

Over the course of the last year, DROWNING POOL has released two new singles — "Madness", which came out in April, and "Revolution (The Final Amen)", which arrived in September 2024. "Revolution (The Final Amen)" was the first piece of music Pierce, DROWNING POOL drummer Mike Luce and bassist Stevie Benton completed with singer Ryan McCombs in 13 years.

It was reported last month that DROWNING POOL was working on a brand-new EP set for release in 2026 via SBG Records. This project will mark the next chapter in the band's legacy as they gear up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album, "Sinner".

Since its release in 2001, "Sinner" has become a defining record in modern rock, featuring the anthemic hit "Bodies", which remains a cultural staple across radio, sports arenas, and entertainment to this day. With the 25-year milestone approaching, DROWNING POOL is ready to honor their history while pushing their sound forward.

This past April, Pierce confirmed to Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series that DROWNING POOL is planning to tour in 2026 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Sinner", which was certified platinum within six weeks of its release in 2001, while the CD's first single, "Bodies", was one of the most frequently aired videos on MTV by a new act.

After the release of "Sinner", DROWNING POOL reached out to an ever-greater audience with dynamic performances at Wrestlemania XVIII and Ozzfest during the summers of 2001 and 2002. Unfortunately, their streak of success was not to last. Shortly after rousing the crowd at Ozzfest in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 3, 2002, DROWNING POOL's original vocalist Dave "Stage" Williams was found dead of natural causes on the tour bus.