Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Releases Music Video For 'Still You Keep Haunting My Dreams'

Original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans has released the official music video for his song "Still You Keep Haunting My Dreams". The clip was filmed in the famous and sacred José María Azaél Franco municipal cemetery (a.k.a. the "Park of Memories") in Tulcán, Ecuador and in the surrounding mountains next to an active volcano and mountain lake. Dave wrote the song with Nicolas Robinson in Denmark. The track was recorded and produced in Denmark by Grammy Award-winning producer Flemming Rasmussen (METALLICA).

Rocking globally for over 50 years, Evans fronted AC/DC from its inception in November 1973 until September 1974 before officially being replaced by Bon Scott in October 1974. He was there in those early days for their infamous first gig at Chequers nightclub and the recording of their debut single "Can I Sit Next To You Girl?" along with "Baby, Please Don't Go". Although his time with AC/DC was brief, his role in laying the foundation of one of rock's most iconic bands remains a key chapter in his career.

Following AC/DC, Evans joined Newcastle (Australia) hard rock band RABBIT in 1975. With their theatrical, high-energy stage presence and raw rock sound, RABBIT quickly became one of Australia's hottest live acts. Evans's charisma and powerful vocals helped the band sign with CBS Records and release two albums: "Rabbit" and "Too Much Rock And Roll". The latter album gained national attention and was distributed internationally in Europe and Japan. Despite strong momentum, RABBIT disbanded in 1978 after key lineup changes and relentless touring.

Dave was never one to let the lights fade, as the world changed around him. Since 1978, he has been in various projects, including 1986's DAVE EVANS & THUNDER DOWN UNDER, AC/DC tribute bands and has released more than a dozen solo albums, including "Sinner", "Judgement Day" and 2013's "Revenge" with former Alice Cooper guitarist John Nitzinger, which received multiple perfect score reviews from rock press worldwide.

Dave has received many awards from around the world for his contribution to music including multiple nominates including the LA Music Awards and the Music Industry Awards UK. In 2018 received the Key To The City of Tenaha, Texas. The city also made an honorary police officer making him the only non-American citizen in history to have been made an honorary American law officer.

To this day he continues to tour across Europe and the U.S. and has become an icon of rock in Latin America where his fanbase remains incredibly loyal.

As of 2024-2025, Evans is on a world tour celebrating 50 years since AC/DC's first show, delivering a nostalgic set that pays tribute to his role in the band's origins while highlighting his enduring presence in rock music.