  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Original KISS Guitarist ACE FREHLEY's Early 1980s House In Connecticut Is Available As Airbnb Rental

January 11, 2023

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's former residence in Wilton, Connecticut, is available to rent on Airbnb.

Frehley reportedly bought the house in 1978, moved into it in 1979, left it in 1983 and eventually sold it in October 1986. The-three-plus-acre estate contains an attached recording studio that was built by Frehley, and rumored to have been used by other iconic musicians, including Jerry Garcia of THE GRATEFUL DEAD.

The listing for the rental states: "Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS. Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6400 sf 4 bedroom home. Situated across from a 70 acre private farm w/ accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass & light. Come record in the restored studio, if you'd like."

Frehley performed with KISS from its inception in 1973 until his first departure in 1982 before rejoining KISS in 1996 for a very successful reunion tour. Frehley's latest stint lasted until 2002 as Ace went back to being a solo artist again.

Frehley wrote about his Wilton house in his book, "No Regrets: A Rock 'N' Roll Memoir", which landed at position No. 10 on The New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list upon its release in 2011. The book, which was described as a look back at Ace's "life of sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll," arrived via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

"No Regrets", which was published under Gallery's VH1 Books imprint, was co-written by The New York Times journalist Joe Layden who also authored "The Last Great Fight" about what is considered by many to be the biggest upset in the history of boxing: James "Buster" Douglas's tenth-round knockout win over Mike Tyson in 1990.

Frehley is currently putting the finishing touches on his new solo album for a tentative early 2023 release.

Ace's latest release was "Origins Vol. 2", the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

Find more on Ace frehley
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).