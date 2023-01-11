Original KISS Guitarist ACE FREHLEY's Early 1980s House In Connecticut Is Available As Airbnb Rental

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's former residence in Wilton, Connecticut, is available to rent on Airbnb.

Frehley reportedly bought the house in 1978, moved into it in 1979, left it in 1983 and eventually sold it in October 1986. The-three-plus-acre estate contains an attached recording studio that was built by Frehley, and rumored to have been used by other iconic musicians, including Jerry Garcia of THE GRATEFUL DEAD.

The listing for the rental states: "Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS. Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6400 sf 4 bedroom home. Situated across from a 70 acre private farm w/ accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass & light. Come record in the restored studio, if you'd like."

Frehley performed with KISS from its inception in 1973 until his first departure in 1982 before rejoining KISS in 1996 for a very successful reunion tour. Frehley's latest stint lasted until 2002 as Ace went back to being a solo artist again.

Frehley wrote about his Wilton house in his book, "No Regrets: A Rock 'N' Roll Memoir", which landed at position No. 10 on The New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list upon its release in 2011. The book, which was described as a look back at Ace's "life of sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll," arrived via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

"No Regrets", which was published under Gallery's VH1 Books imprint, was co-written by The New York Times journalist Joe Layden who also authored "The Last Great Fight" about what is considered by many to be the biggest upset in the history of boxing: James "Buster" Douglas's tenth-round knockout win over Mike Tyson in 1990.

Frehley is currently putting the finishing touches on his new solo album for a tentative early 2023 release.

Ace's latest release was "Origins Vol. 2", the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.