Original SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN To Return To The Road With THE CARDS

International power trio THE CARDS, featuring original, founding SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn, will release a new album this November and will simultaneously embark on a tour of the U.K. supporting former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell and his band, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS.

THE CARDS, also featuring DORO and U.D.O. alumnus Harrison Young on lead vocals and bass, released its eponymous debut album in 2019 to worldwide acclaim, playing festivals and shows all over Europe. Their long-awaited follow up album will be available for pre-sale starting in September at www.thecardsofficial.com.

Quinn recently stepped down from his post as resident riffmaster of NWOBHM heroes SAXON after an astonishing 48 years of heavy metal service, citing the burdens of heavy touring as his main reason.

THE CARDS formed in 2016 when Quinn and Young began meeting weekly to write songs. Soon, they were joined in the studio and onstage by current VANDENBERG drummer Koen Herfst. Joining them on this tour, however, will be U.K.-based drummer Rod Fearnley, best known for his work with Paul's former SAXON bandmate Graham Oliver.

When asked why this tour is different for him than his past experiences with SAXON, Quinn had this to say: "I'm glad to get back to my roots, touring humbly in the country where it all began for me, not to mention with old friends, which Phil certainly is."

Catch THE CARDS on tour this fall at the dates below.

In March, Quinn thanked fans for their "outpouring of love and respect" after his announcement that he was "stepping back from touring".

As a result of Quinn's decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise.

On March 25, Quinn took to his social media to write: "Dear all, seeing the tremendous outpourings of love and respect worldwide, I am deeply grateful. It was an honour sharing this life-enhancing experience with you, our loyal fans.

"I agreed to perform the confirmed shows until autumn, but due to other circumstances the band need time to regroup sooner.

"After 50 years of being on the road, I look forward to trying some new things that this battered body still allows, so our paths might cross again.

"I will always be proud of what we created with SAXON, so it will remain in my DNA. Finishing these last gigs for you and recording music when required is part of the plan.

"I wish all the best to the band for their new chapter and I hope you will join me on mine, whether it is with THE CARDS or other projects.

"Play it Loud and keep the Wheels of Steel rolling.

"All my best, Paul Quinn".

In a recent interview with Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind, SAXON frontman Biff Byford spoke about Quinn's decision to retire from the road. The singer said: "Yeah, it's gonna be a change. The thing is it wasn't a surprise. It was talked about for a few years now that he might retire. And the thing is the band are getting bigger, and we're busy and we're doing longer tours and bigger venues. I just think he wants to rest now. So it wasn't really a shock. We talked about it a few times, the fact that he gets very tired quite quickly. There's a lot of pressure on you when you're touring in a band. So, he's gonna be around. He's gonna doing the new album with us. So pretty much he will be there, but not there, if you know what I mean."

Quinn was replaced in SAXON's touring lineup by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.