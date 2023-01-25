OTTTO Featuring Son Of METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO: 'Life Is A Game' Album Due In March

OTTTO Featuring Son Of METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO: 'Life Is A Game' Album Due In MarchJanuary 25, 2023
OTTTO, the three-piece group featuring Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo),will release its debut full-length album, "Life Is A Game", on March 24 via ORG.
A preview of the 10-song collection arrives today with the release of "My Pain" and its accompanying video by director Ali "Dr. Cosdem" Bilal.
OTTTO, which also features Triko Chavez (drums) and Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar),released its self-titled debut EP in 2020, followed by multiple live outings, including slots at Lollapalooza and BottleRock, opened for SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and saw Tye contribute the guitar parts for cultural phenomenon Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things". Most recently, the band issued the Record Store Day-exclusive EP "Locos Live In Venice", which was recorded at the venerable Juice magazine headquarters, right off of the Venice Beach boardwalk.
"We're excited for this heavy, groovy track to be unleashed!" says Triko.
"The vibe of this record was getting out of our comfort zone and being free," explains Bryan of the Tim Harkins-produced (KORN, Jerry Cantrell) album. "We were opening our eyes to what could be done. There were some cool harmonies, and we focused on the overall structure. It had a constant flow."
Tye adds: "In 2020, our self-titled album included lots of tunes we had sitting around for a few years. With this record, the experience was different. We really took the time to find a vibe for each track."
OTTTO returns to the road this spring with several festival outings, including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.
OTTTO tour dates:
February 11 - Los Angeles, CA The Smell
March 19 - Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza
March 23 - Nashville, TN Grimey's
March 26 - Venice, CA Juice Magazine House
May 19 - Daytona, FL Welcome to Rockville
May 25 - Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
"Life Is A Game" album cover features artwork by Pascal Brun and Marcel Szerdahelyi.
"Life Is A Game" track listing:
01. My Pain
02. Skyscraper
03. Night Howlers
04. Scopa
05. Let Them Return
06. Ride Low
07. Dance Of The Dead
08. Trip
09. Cosmos
10. The Void
Photo credit: John Gilhooley
