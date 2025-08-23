OVERKILL's D.D. VERNI Teams Up With REVEREND HORTON HEAT's JIM HEATH For 'Two Of A Kind' Single

DD VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND, the group led by OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni, has released the second single, "Two Of A Kind", from its upcoming album, "Buckle Up", which marries rock 'n roll's visceral energy and succinct songwriting to suave, swinging throwback arrangements and aesthetics. "Two Of A Kind" notably features the REVEREND HORTON HEAT's Jim Heath. The song, written by Walden Cassotto and Johnny Mercer, was originally featured on Bobby Darin and Johnny Mercer's 1961 "Two Of A Kind" album.

"Doing this song with the great Jim Heath was just a blast!" D.D. says. "Total pro, he came it and we just hit it off, laughing telling stories etc. It's funny to have two people from totally different backgrounds — I'm an Italian guy from New Jersey, and he's a southern guy from Texas — to share a love for some of the same kind of music just speaks to the power of great songs."

D.D. continues: "I first saw REVEREND HORTON HEAT up in Mass. They were doing the show the night before OVERKILL was playing the New England Metal And Hardcore Festival and I was blown away. Just a great band and a great guitar player. We had never met. I called him completely out of the blue and said, 'I would love you to do this song with [me],' and he graciously said, 'Let's do [it].' I came to find out he was a big Johnny Mercer fan and I am a big Bobby Darin fan, so it just seemed a great match. We actually met the first time at the video shoot itself! Up until then, it had been phone calls and texts."

Heath says: "I'm so glad D.D. asked me to do this duet of 'Two Of A Kind'. The original version by Bobby Darin and Johnny Mercer really speaks to me. When I listened back to my part, singing the Johnny Mercer part, I realized that I kind of sound like Johnny Mercer! I guess that all of those old J. Mercer records my parents played really rubbed off on me — why fight it?"

Heath adds: "I'm thrilled to be on this recording and thrilled to be in the video. It's an honor to be included with D.D. and such skilled musicians, recording engineers, and videographers.

"Working with D.D. was great. DD VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND have a unique take on swing music, and I think it's pretty ingenious. The song is cool, and the arrangement is solid with heavy-hitter musicians. Then, when we did the video, during the breaks, I got to talk with D.D. at length about our careers and discovered that we have a lot in common. Our careers and lives kind of run parallel and there are many shared experiences."

On their upcoming second album, "Buckle Up", D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND make big band music more accessible and relatable than ever before, marrying rock 'n' roll's visceral energy and succinct songwriting to suave, swinging throwback arrangements and aesthetics. "Two Of A Kind" follows the album's first track "Lucky 13", which was released on July 18.

"Buckle Up" brings the storm-the-stage ethic of OVERKILL to D.D.'s lifelong love of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Fats Domino and, more recently, the BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA. "Buckle Up" picks up and goes further than their exciting 2021 debut album "Let's Rattle", on which D.D. sang and played red hot guitar. "Buckle Up" retains all its predecessor's verve and vitality while adding more evolved horn arrangements written by Jim McMillen, known for his work on TV's "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Bridgerton", and with Grammy-winning artists Christina Aguilera and Ricky Kej.

"When I'm writing and demoing these songs, it's just a guitar and me," D.D. explained. "And they should be able to have that energy with just that, before anything else is added."

Indeed, D.D. 's fun-first rocker's approach and robust songcraft has attracted a who's-who of musicians to the CADILLAC BAND, intrigued by its stylistic nuances and go-for-broke ethos. "Buckle Up" features longtime Brian Setzer drummer Bernie Dresel and slap bassist Johnny Hatton; horn players with Paul McCartney's band and THE EAGLES; pianist Or Matias (Josh Groban, Broadway music director); guitarist Angus Clark (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA); and backing vocals by acclaimed pop-rock duo KINGSTON & GREYSTARR. Recorded in New Jersey and Los Angeles, "Buckle Up" was produced by D.D. and mixed by Michael Frondelli (Billy Idol, Pat Benatar).

"So psyched for you to hear round two!" D.D.says. "I worked with so many great people on the last record I couldn't wait to do another. 'Buckle Up' means just what it says…this record brings together all of the experiences I got writing and recording the first record, as well and the shows we did to support it, and takes it to a new level.

"This is timeless, fun music. And for me, in a world that seems so chaotic every day, it's a joy to have something that's just plain fun, simple and energetic. To just leave your troubles behind, grab a drink and your girl and go out to a show like ours and have fun! Hoping to get to your town later in the year with the band!...and bring some of that energy."

"Buckle Up" track listing:

01. Lucky 13

02. If U Wanna Dance

03. Hey Mr. DJ

04. I Can Be Most Anything

05. Devil Dance

06. Jambalaya (On The Bayou)

07. These Days

08. Not That Kind Of A Guy

09. So Long

10. Just Like Magic To Me

11. Let's Go Crazy

12. Man With The Golden Arm

13. Two Of A Kind

14. I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas

Verni is the founding member/songwriter/producer and bassist for heavy metal pioneers OVERKILL, a legendary band that has sold millions of records and headlined venues and festivals worldwide for four decades. They have released 20 studio albums dating back to their debut album in 1985.

While Verni is a legend in his own right, he has always dreamed of creating a swing/big band, and so began D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND. He started by writing an album full of the kinds of songs he loved, a blend of rockin big band and swing, with a new contemporary edge.

Back in 2021, the New Jersey-based artist stated about his decision to take this musical direction, sing lead vocals and play guitar: "Yeah, I think it will be a bit of a shock to some people, but I have been a fan of this kind of music for a long time. The old big band standards were playing at my house when I was a kid. My dad was a big Sinatra fan, so I'm sure some of it's from growing up with that and AM radio. And I always loved '50s music and doo wop — Fats Domino, Jerry Lee, etc. And loved the crooners too — Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, Tom Jones — and even in metal and rock: Jim Morrison, Ian Astbury, Glenn Danzig…all of the crooning type of vocalists I've always loved. And then I don't know how long ago it was now, but when Brian Setzer put his big, band orchestra together the first time I thought, 'This is amazing.' I never really understood why no one else was trying their hand at that. I mean there's a thousand blues bands all in the same genre and doing their own thing with it, but almost no swing/jump blues/rock and roll type of bands. I had collected a lot of riffs and material through the years — I just put it aside thinking one day I'll get to this and so with that in mind I just started writing the types of songs I liked best. High-energy, tap-your-toes, get-up-outta-your-seat kind of songs. I'm not one for jazz really or even a country twang as some bands in the genre touch on, so I kept it moving and jumping even on the standards we recorded, because that's really what I love best."

He continued: "I am a songwriter at heart; I have done all these records with OVERKILL, and also some side projects and was involved in writing a musical for a few years, so changing my head space is not such a big deal to me. I like what I like and as long as the energy is good, I can roll with it. Even with OVERKILL, I'm not trying to be ultra-heavy, or ultra-punk…the only real line I follow is, 'Am I digging it?' and if the answer is 'yes,' then I jump in. And I think the singing and playing guitar throws people a bit as well as I'm known as a bassist. But that's part of the fun to stepping out and trying new stuff. I had been the vocalist on my solo album and was not such a stretch doing this. Although I learned a lot and have to say singing is not as easy as I once thought. [Laughs] And I am not really an upright bass player, which I knew I wanted for this, so it just made sense to stay with the guitar."

D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND's first video, "Cadillac Man", featured the band rocking on stage and showing the live energy of the group. Their second video, "Olivia… That's Who!", saw the band using stills to create a new storyboard idea.

The 13-piece band made its live debut at the Vogel theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in October 2021.