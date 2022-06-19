OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE Will Reportedly Renew Their Wedding Vows For Their 40th Anniversary

According to Mirror, Ozzy Osbourne is hoping to renew his wedding vows with wife Sharon for their 40th anniversary.

The 73-year-old BLACK SABBATH frontman, who underwent surgery last Monday (June 13) to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, reportedly wants to exchange vows again, possibly in Hawaii, where he and Sharon got married in July 1982.

A friend of the couple told the U.K. publication: "Ozzy may have been waiting on getting his neck and back sorted after extended leg pain, which has left him unable to walk for long periods. But while that has been his hope, he always wants to treat Sharon to something special for their 40th. They renewed their vows in Vegas, but he hoped to fly them to Maui for a break to recall their big day. He hopes that his recovery will be short and nerve damage will be removed so that he can treat his wife.

"Ozzy may have gone through the mill in recent years, but his spirit and desire to show Sharon how much their love burns bright remains."

Ozzy and Sharon previously renewed their wedding vows shortly before their 35th wedding anniversary in May 2017, one year after they separated as reports circulated that he had been caught in an affair with a celebrity hairstylist. She turned out to be one of several women that Ozzy had been seeing and claimed that she and Ozzy had fallen in love. Ozzy later told Sharon that he would "go to any lengths necessary to repair the damage" that he had caused by his alleged affair. The couple went to marriage counseling and Ozzy reportedly checked into rehab for sex addiction.

Sharon said at the time: "We've survived everything: drink, drugs and now it's women... When you're fucking a load of women, one of them is going to want more. That's the one that's going to get you."

Sharon told The Sun that she didn't entirely blame Ozzy, saying: "It is hard when you are both successful and both working away. It is easy to take each other for granted… You have to have some ups and downs."

Ozzy later apologized publicly to the women with whom he has had extramarital sexual relationships.

Sharon continued to manage Ozzy's career throughout their marital crisis.

Following the 2017 ceremony, which was held at The Wynn in Las Vegas, Ozzy told Hello! magazine: "For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."

Ozzy and Sharon first said "I do" on July 4, 1982.

Last fall, it was reported that Ozzy and Sharon had partnered with Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment for their upcoming biopic. The as-yet-untitled film, which will focus on the love story between the musician and his wife and manager, will be scripted by Lee Hall, who previously worked on Elton John's "Rocketman".

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon. "We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

The film is being produced by Sharon and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne via their label Osbourne Media (which was also behind the Showtime documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" and A&E's "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne"),alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony.

In 2020, Ozzy stated about the biopic: "From what I understand, it's about Sharon and I and our relationship. It's how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She's my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her."