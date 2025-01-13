OZZY OSBOURNE And BILLY MORRISON To Release Re-Recorded Version Of 2015 Collaborative Song 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'

According to SiriusXM host Mark Strigl, the brand new single from Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison, "Gods Of Rock N Roll", will get its world radio premiere on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard channel 38 this coming Friday, January 17 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 noon PT.

"Gods Of Rock N Roll" is said to be "a re-recorded version of the track from 2015 complete with a 61-piece orchestra and choir" and featuring a guest appearance by longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.

"Gods Of Rock N Roll" will be made available via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group.

The original version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" was the closing track on Morrison's sophomore album, 2015's "God Shaped Hole". Billy released his first solo album, "Stimulator", in 2008.

Ozzy previously made an appearance on Morrison's third solo album and first since 2015, "The Morrison Project", which came out in April 2024 via The Label Group/Virgin Music Group.

The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter — primarily known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside Stevens, and for his previous role as bassist in THE CULT — assembled 12 songs including additional guest performances by Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos andJohn 5.

The LP's second single, "Crack Cocaine", featured Osbourne and Stevens, with Clufetos on drums.

"Crack Cocaine" marked the first new song with Ozzy on vocals since the 2022 release of his worldwide smash album "Patient Number 9" which earned him two Grammy Awards ("Best Rock Album", "Best Metal Performance").

"The Morrison Project" was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album — recorded in Los Angeles at various studios — were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

Ozzy and Billy are longtime friends who co-host the "Ozzy Speaks" show on SiriusXM.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne stated about Morrison: "Billy Morrison has been a good, good friend for such a long, long time. He's helped me out a lot of times over the years."

Asked what he and Morrison have in common on a musical level, Osbourne laughed and said: "Well, we're both fucking crazy."