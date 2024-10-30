OZZY OSBOURNE And BLACK SABBATH's Legacy Celebrated By ASTON VILLA And ADIDAS

Aston Villa has unveiled an exciting collaboration with Adidas and rock icons BLACK SABBATH, bringing together the power of football and music.

This new launch features a limited-edition Predator football boot and a specially designed Villa shirt that pays homage to Ozzy Osbourne, the "Prince Of Darkness", and the legendary band BLACK SABBATH.

Both pieces celebrate Osbourne's influence in music and culture and offer a unique bridge between sport and rock history, continuing the creative journey of Adidas x Villa and BLACK SABBATH, where Ozzy and Geezer Butler of BLACK SABBATH featured in a one-of-a-kind launch video to announce the partnership.

The custom version of the Predator 24 boot was hand-painted by artist Jordan Dawson, who drew inspiration from the iconic albums from the band as well as their live shows that made them one of the most popular bands of all time. Together, they encapsulate BLACK SABBATH's aesthetic through a colour palette that embodies the band's signature style, creating a striking, cohesive visual.

Speaking of his custom design, Jordan said: "Hand-painting this design on to one of adidas' most iconic boots allowed me to merge fine artistry, sport and the spirit of heavy metal music, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind custom piece. This collaboration brings together creativity and craftsmanship, offering a unique expression that stands out in both the world of sports and art."

While this exclusive Predator boot will not be for sale, fans can catch a glimpse of it on the pitch as Villa goalkeeper Emi Martínez will wear the custom boot in an upcoming fixture.

In conjunction with the launch of the Predator boot, Adidas and Aston Villa are releasing a limited edition shirt emblazoned with "Black Sabbath" on the back. This distinctive design will debut on the field when Aston Villa face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup this evening. Available in limited quantities through the Aston Villa Store, this shirt extends the legacy of Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH to fans and offers a tangible piece of history for supporters of both football and rock.

Only 250 adult men's shirts will be available to buy with a BLACK SABBATH patch (200 home shirts, 50 black goalkeeper). They will cost £120, not eligible for any discounts and limited to one per customer.

Speaking about the collection, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legend Ozzy Osbourne said: "My absolute favorite colours in the world have always been purple and black. It's been BLACK SABBATH colors for over 50 years. Tony, Geezer, Bill and I look at this as a huge honor. UP THE VILLA!!"

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

The Preds of Darkness 🤝 Prince of Darkness || Aston Villa and adidas celebrate legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black... Posted by Aston Villa FC on Wednesday, October 30, 2024