OZZY OSBOURNE And His Family Discuss Christmas In Latest Episode Of Their Revived Podcast

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly, have released the fifteenth episode of their revived podcast. In this festive holiday special episode, Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly spill the beans on their Christmas plans, memories, and favorite holiday traditions. Join the fun as they delve into Cards Against Humanity Osbournes edition, discuss Santa's true identity, and reveal the most expensive gifts they've ever received… or have yet to receive. Dive into the chaos of Hollywood Christmas parties, discover the Osbourne family's unique holiday traditions, and find out who's on the Naughty or Nice list. From Ozzy's earliest Christmas memories to Jack and Kelly's hilarious gift hunting adventures, this episode is a holiday treat you won't want to miss! Plus, explore the festive debate: Is Europe or America better for the holidays? Buckle up for laughter, nostalgia, and Yuletide shenanigans with the legendary Osbournes.

The second season of "The Osbournes" launched September 12. The follow-up to 2018's first season consists of 20 episodes and is being made available in video and audio formats. Topics of discussion include "everything from romance to true crime."

Episodes are recorded at Ozzy and Sharon's home and include Ozzy's own individual episodes in which he talks with his longtime friend, musician Billy Morrison, about everything from food and his time in BLACK SABBATH to aliens.

"The Osbournes", which became the highest rated original program in MTV's history, started in 2002 and ended in 2005. The "fly-on-the-wall" TV series followed the lives of Ozzy and his family, including Sharon's battle with cancer, as well as younger children Kelly and Jack Osbourne's stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

"The Osbournes" was credited with being the first show where cameras followed celebrities around and led to a number of copycats like A&E's "Gene Simmons Family Jewels", which followed the life of KISS bassist Gene Simmons and his family, and A&E's "Growing Up Twisted", about the family of TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider.

Four years ago, Ozzy said that he was "falling apart emotionally" during the making of "The Osbournes".

"All I can say to you is this: number one, if someone offers you a shitload of dough to be on television, you'd have to be a mug to turn it down," he told Metal Hammer. "I thought it was gonna be a piece of cake, but you have a camera crew living in your house for three years and see how you feel at the end of it. You feel like a fucking laboratory rat.

"It got to the point where I was falling apart emotionally," he continued, "because you can't fucking relax. It doesn't matter where you go for a piss, you're paranoid there's a camera in there. But I'm not ashamed of it and it's a big hit. Would I do it again? It's now Kardashianville. The world's changed, man."

In a 2012 interview, Sharon said that her family's "lives were never the same again" after "The Osbournes". "Everybody's grown up with Ozzy, everybody loves Ozzy, but for us, we were a family," she said. "You know, we weren't in the public eye at all, and it changed our lives so much."

In "The Osbournes", the legendary singer would often be seen running on a treadmill and getting fit. But he told The Daily Record back in 2009 that it was all a charade. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Ozzy, supposedly a recovering alcoholic, would go to a room and get stoned.

Sharon said: "As Ozzy will tell you, the three years that we were filming, Ozzy was stoned the whole time. He wasn't sober for one day."

Ozzy revealed: "When the filming ended, I'd go in my little bunker and smoke a pipe and drink about a case of beer every day.

"I'd give myself some goodness and get up early in the morning and go jogging for six miles."

Ozzy admitted he couldn't watch the show — because it's obvious by his body language in front of camera that he didn't know what time of day it was.

He said: "I used to do a lot of prescription drugs as well."