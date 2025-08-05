OZZY OSBOURNE Exhibition At Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery Extended Due To Public Demand

An exhibition to celebrate the solo achievements and global awards of Ozzy Osbourne has been extended to the end of 2025 at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery in Birmingham, United Kingdom due to public demand.

"Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" was officially opened by Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne on Wednesday, June 25 to coincide with BLACK SABBATH's historic homecoming concert at Villa Park on Saturday, July 5.

The free exhibition, developed in partnership with Central BID Birmingham, showcases Ozzy's most prestigious international honors, including Grammy Awards, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame accolades, MTV awards, Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Birmingham Walk Of Stars honors and a selection of his platinum and gold discs, alongside photography and video that chart his journey from "a working-class kid from Aston" to the world's most recognizable global rock legend.

Following the death of the rock icon on July 22, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery hosted a civic book of condolence alongside the exhibition for fans to pay tribute to Ozzy's life and legacy. The book closed on Sunday, August 3 to be presented to his family.

Since the exhibition's opening, the museum has seen over 96,000 visitors through its doors. It will now continue to be on display until the end of the year with the support of the Osbourne family.

Sam Watson, chair, Central BID, said: "Central BID is extremely proud as curator and sponsor of the exhibition, which gives fans the chance to connect with the life and legacy of someone who never forgot where he came from.

"The response from the public has been phenomenal, and it's only right that the exhibition continues so even more people can pay tribute to Ozzy's extraordinary life."

Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid, co-chief executives of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: "We are delighted to announce the extension of 'Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero' to the end of the year. The public response to the exhibition has been overwhelming so far, demonstrating the love and affection for Ozzy from the people of Birmingham and beyond.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family for allowing us to continue to display this exhibition as a fitting tribute to Ozzy's life and legacy and to enable as many fans as possible to come and visit."

"Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" is an exhibition by Central BID Birmingham, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and Sharon Osbourne Management sponsored by Ocean Outdoor and supported by Birmingham City Council, Aston Villa FC. and West Midlands Growth Company.

For more information, visit birminghammuseums.org.uk.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin