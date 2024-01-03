OZZY OSBOURNE Impersonator LITTLE OZZY To Appear On DISCOVERY Reality Show 'Big Little Brawlers'

Just when you think you may have heard the last from him, Little Ozzy rears his rock and roll head in a new Discovery reality show called "Big Little Brawlers", slated to air on January 9, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST. As you watch the story lines unfold, keep your eyes and ears open for the purple round sunglasses and long dark hair. The highlight of the show for Ozzy Osbourne's mini-me will culminate in the final episode of the season. However, there will be a lot of micro entertainment to be enjoyed in the meantime. This is just one small step for Little Ozzy but one giant step for all of his fans.

The six-part series "Big Little Brawlers" premieres Tuesday, January 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. As they attempt to achieve their piece of the American Dream, a group of remarkable little people athletes with larger-than-life personalities are forced to overcome ego, injury, and the limitations imposed by society.

Set in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, "Big Little Brawlers" follows athletes in the Micro Wrestling Federation, one of the most successful little person wrestling leagues in the world. Pinky Shortcake and Syko, parents and wrestling partners, must navigate their relationship both in and out of the ring. The voice of micro wresting, Ivar The Micro, dreams of going from hype man to wrestler despite significant physical risk. Popular veteran Lil' Show wrestles to support his wife and children but fears his best moments in the ring are behind him. And up-and-coming wrestler Hot Rod must prove his talent lives up to his ego. Despite internal dramas and frustrations, Micro Wresting Federation CEO Jack Darrell Hillegass encourages the group to work together as a family as they approach "MicroFest", the biggest micro wresting event of the year.

Little Ozzy is a four-foot-eight-inch short Ozzy Osbourne impersonator and tribute artist who has been seen over the years with both Ozzy and his wife/manager Sharon on various networks on primetime TV.

Little Ozzy currently tours with the Micro Wrestling Federation as a musical act and MC. He is still available for personal appearances and full-length rock concerts with his national tribute band.

Little Ozzy was created by Lin Doak, an ex-MINIKISS member who left the band after four years of touring the country with them to create a new live act.

As a member of MINIKISS, Doak appeared in a motion picture and had opportunities to perform in Las Vegas and at the legendary West Hollywood club Whisky A Go Go.

Since 2010, he has been performing Osbourne's music before packed houses as Little Ozzy.

Two years after he started making appearances as Little Ozzy, he received a call from a talent scout for the TV show "America’s Got Talent". They wanted Little Ozzy to surprise Sharon, who was a judge on the show.

Bookings for Little Ozzy can be inquired at littleozzybites.com.