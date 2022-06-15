OZZY OSBOURNE Issues First Post-Surgery Statement: 'I Am Now Home From The Hospital Recuperating Comfortably'

Ozzy Osbourne says that he is " recuperating comfortably," two days after undergoing grueling surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

Earlier today (Wednesday, June 15),the legendary 73-year-old heavy metal singer released the following statement via social media: "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery".

Ozzy's statement came just hours after Page Six shared the first photos and video of the BLACK SABBATH frontman as he was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday. In the images, Ozzy could be seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and a blue mask as he stood up and got into a black Range Rover with guidance from a hospital attendant. Ozzy was accompanied by his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne.

Sharon released a short statement on Tuesday thanking Ozzy's fans for their "love and support" leading up to his surgery Ozzy. She also said that he "is doing well" and is "on the road to recovery".

An Osbourne family source told Page Six on Monday (June 13) that there will be a "lengthy amount of convalescence" after the operation, and the legendary heavy metal singer will need a nurse at home.

The source added: "Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He's having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019.

"He's been in a lot of pain."

Last week, Sharon said that he was about to undergo a "major operation" which would "determine the rest of his life."

Sharon announced on U.K.'s "The Talk" on June 8 that she would be flying to America to be by her husband's side. She also said that she didn't know if she and Ozzy will do anything special for their 40th wedding anniversary in July. "[It] depends on everything with Ozzy," she explained.

Last month, Ozzy confirmed to Classic Rock magazine that he was "waiting on some more surgery" on his neck. "I can't walk properly these days," he revealed. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

Ozzy, who revealed two years ago that he was battling Parkinson's disease, has reportedly applied for permission for a "rehabilitation" wing at his historic Grade II listed home in Buckinghamshire, England. According to the Daily Mail, the extension will feature "an abundance of stopping and sitting" spaces, "discreet grab rails and aids" and "soft non-slip surfaces" as well as a self-contained nurse's flat. There is also a "pool house orangery", "garden room" and a "health and welfare exercise studio".

Architect Lynne Walker wrote in the plans that "it is the ambition that the design creates a transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces, largely lit by natural light with folding doors opening up views."

Last November, Ozzy's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was once again postponed. The new dates will now take place in May and June 2023.

Ozzy initially scrapped his entire 2019 schedule as he recovered from surgery to repair an injury sustained while dealing with a bout of pneumonia. The tour was postponed a second time after Ozzy continued to deal with health issues following a fall in his Los Angeles home. That fall "aggravated years-old injuries" from an ATV accident that occurred in 2003. The tour was pushed back a third time in October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozzy's European tour with JUDAS PRIEST tour will now take place more than four years later than originally planned, and almost five years after tickets first went on sale in September 2018.

In May 2020, Ozzy's son Jack said that his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years." But Ozzy, who turned 73 in December, has repeatedly said that he is not calling it quits, despite the fact that his "No More Tours 2" — whenever it ends up happening — is being billed as his last major global trek.

Ozzy Osbourne discharged from hospital day after grueling surgery https://t.co/yYuuvMTgSdpic.twitter.com/pLp4AX1sOC — Page Six (@PageSix) June 15, 2022