OZZY OSBOURNE Launches Makeup Collection

Rock And Roll Beauty has announce the release of its Ozzy Osbourne limited-edition beauty collection.

Through a unique collaboration with Ozzy, the licensing agent Global Merchandising and the design team at Rock And Roll Beauty comes an exclusive collection celebrating the spirit of Ozzy's distinctive look and style. The 21-piece collection exudes a rock and roll vibe and commemorates Ozzy with product and shadows named after his signature songs, "iron man", "zombie stomp", and "crazy train" featured in the 14-pan eye shadow palettes. The collection also features candles to conjure the spirit of the rock gods, Ozzy-styled body tattoos, dark "metal", lipsticks, cosmetic bags, and a gothic mirror. These highly pigmented products are designed to give you a bold, precise look, inspired by the Prince Of Darkness himself. It is available exclusively in select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, www.ulta.com and www.rockandrollbeauty.com.

Ozzy joins DEF LEPPARD and Jimi Hendrix in Rock And Roll Beauty's collection.

A pioneering heavy metal icon, Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Ozzy has sold over 100 million records, is a founder of Ozzfest and just released his thirteenth solo album, "Patient Number 9".

Rock And Roll Beauty marries nostalgia with the artistry of today's finest beauty products and accessories. The company's talented designers create limited-edition collections working with your favorite blasts from the past. Each collection is skillfully curated to encompass the uniqueness of each reminiscence and combine it with the latest in cruelty free cosmetics and accessories. From the company's unique one of kind collectible palettes, to the gothic bullet lipsticks and skull brush set, Rock And Roll Beauty will rock your world.