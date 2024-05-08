  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

OZZY OSBOURNE Releases First Episode Of New Internet TV Show 'The Madhouse Chronicles'

May 8, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison — the longtime rhythm guitarist in Billy Idol's band and former bassist for THE CULT — have released the first episode of their new Internet TV show, "The Madhouse Chronicles".

Episode description: "ALIENS - More ink, words, thoughts, and video have been poured into this topic than perhaps any other -- are we alone in the universe? But perhaps the better question is, "What are alien d**** like?" And if alien visitors are demonic as some suggest, then who better to ask than the Prince of the Underworld?"

Featured topics of discussion:

00:00 - Aliens! Are they here?!
00:30 - What is The Madhouse Chronicles? When did Ozzy, Billy meet?
03:01 - Do you believe in Aliens?
03:45 - David Grusch testifying to US Congress
08:26 - John Lennon's UFO sighting
12:25 - The Tic Tac UFO video
14:45 - A real ALIEN sighting?!
18:53 - Project Blue Beam alien takeover
20:20 - Are aliens a government misdirection?
22:58 - Visit OsbourneMediaHouse.com

Morrison spoke about "The Madhouse Chronicles" in a recentepisode of "The Osbournes Podcast", saying: "Our new show, 'The Madhouse Chronicles', is dropping this April. Join us as we sit back in the Osbourne madhouse, reacting to the wildest Internet clips and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies, and rock and roll. Visit osbournemediahouse.com for early access, limited-edition merch, and more — even the re-release of iconic 'Osbournes' TV show in 4K. Don't miss out, and see you in the madhouse."

Ozzy and Billy are longtime friends who co-host the "Ozzy Speaks" show on SiriusXM. The BLACK SABBATH singer also makes an appearance on Morrison's star-studded new album, "The Morrison Project", which features additional guest contributions from the likes of SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor, MINISTRY's Al Jourgensen, MÖTLEY CRÜE's John 5 and others. The LP arrived on April 19.

Ozzy previously appeared on Morrison's 2015 song "Gods Of Rock N Roll".

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne stated about Morrison: "Billy Morrison has been a good, good friend for such a long, long time. He's helped me out a lot of times over the years."

Asked what he and Morrison have in common on a musical level, Osbourne laughed and said: "Well, we're both fucking crazy."

Find more on Ozzy osbourne
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).