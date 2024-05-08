OZZY OSBOURNE Releases First Episode Of New Internet TV Show 'The Madhouse Chronicles'

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison — the longtime rhythm guitarist in Billy Idol's band and former bassist for THE CULT — have released the first episode of their new Internet TV show, "The Madhouse Chronicles".

Episode description: "ALIENS - More ink, words, thoughts, and video have been poured into this topic than perhaps any other -- are we alone in the universe? But perhaps the better question is, "What are alien d**** like?" And if alien visitors are demonic as some suggest, then who better to ask than the Prince of the Underworld?"

Featured topics of discussion:

00:00 - Aliens! Are they here?!

00:30 - What is The Madhouse Chronicles? When did Ozzy, Billy meet?

03:01 - Do you believe in Aliens?

03:45 - David Grusch testifying to US Congress

08:26 - John Lennon's UFO sighting

12:25 - The Tic Tac UFO video

14:45 - A real ALIEN sighting?!

18:53 - Project Blue Beam alien takeover

20:20 - Are aliens a government misdirection?

22:58 - Visit OsbourneMediaHouse.com

Morrison spoke about "The Madhouse Chronicles" in a recentepisode of "The Osbournes Podcast", saying: "Our new show, 'The Madhouse Chronicles', is dropping this April. Join us as we sit back in the Osbourne madhouse, reacting to the wildest Internet clips and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies, and rock and roll. Visit osbournemediahouse.com for early access, limited-edition merch, and more — even the re-release of iconic 'Osbournes' TV show in 4K. Don't miss out, and see you in the madhouse."

Ozzy and Billy are longtime friends who co-host the "Ozzy Speaks" show on SiriusXM. The BLACK SABBATH singer also makes an appearance on Morrison's star-studded new album, "The Morrison Project", which features additional guest contributions from the likes of SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor, MINISTRY's Al Jourgensen, MÖTLEY CRÜE's John 5 and others. The LP arrived on April 19.

Ozzy previously appeared on Morrison's 2015 song "Gods Of Rock N Roll".

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne stated about Morrison: "Billy Morrison has been a good, good friend for such a long, long time. He's helped me out a lot of times over the years."

Asked what he and Morrison have in common on a musical level, Osbourne laughed and said: "Well, we're both fucking crazy."