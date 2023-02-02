OZZY OSBOURNE Seen In Public For First Time Since Announcing Retirement From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne was seen in public for the first time since announcing that he is retiring from touring due to declining health.

According to Fox News, the 74-year-old BLACK SABBATH singer walked with a cane as he entered a medical center in Los Angeles on Wednesday (February 1). He was seemingly in good spirits, flashing the peace sign to photographers.

Check out photos from Fox News.

The Ozzy sighting came just hours he released a statement in which he said that he would have to cancel his tour because of a spinal injury he suffered four years ago and other health problems.

The 74-year-old musician was due to embark on a tour of Europe later this year, but in the statement said that he has "come to the realization that I'm not physically capable … as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," he continued. "As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.

"Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know," he wrote. "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

In the statement, Osbourne added that he was looking into "ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country", and thanked his fans for "their endless dedication, loyalty and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have".

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled this week. The trek was scheduled to begin in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3, and include gigs in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and London, before finishing in his original hometown of Birmingham on June 14.

Ozzy has had extensive spinal surgery and other treatment over the past four years, after a fall at home in 2019 aggravated injuries he suffered in a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. But despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in recent months, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last August and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game last September.

Last June, Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon revealed that he was awaiting surgery on his neck would "determine the rest of his life".

Ozzy was nominated in four categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. His song "Patient Number 9" (featuring Jeff Beck) has been shortlisted for "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Rock Song", while his latest album, "Patient Number 9", is in the running for "Best Rock Album". Another track from "Patient Number 9", "Degradation Rules" (featuring Tony Iommi) is up for the "Best Metal Performance" Grammy.

Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since announcing he's retiring from touring https://t.co/6E7PI5PDq5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2023