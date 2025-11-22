OZZY OSBOURNE's Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham Award Is Now On Display At 'Working Class Hero' Exhibition

Ozzy Osbourne's prestigious Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham award is now on display, from November 22, 2025, at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery as part of Ozzy's record-breaking "Working Class Hero" exhibition. Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon and the Osbourne family have kindly loaned his treasured award to the museum to enable Ozzy's fans an opportunity to see it. The framed, hand-written scroll will be on display until January 18, 2026.

Ozzy and the other founding members of BLACK SABBATH were awarded the Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham at a ceremony in the Council House on June 28.

At the ceremony, the original band members Ozzy, Terence "Geezer" Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward were presented with their Freedom Of The City scrolls and medals by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal.

The Freedom Of The City honor is the one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country and recognizes people's exceptional service to the city.

This honor recognizes BLACK SABBATH's significance to the cultural and musical identity of Birmingham, their strong association with the city and continued influence as pioneers of heavy metal in both Birmingham and beyond.

As part of the Freedom Of The City, each band member received the title of Honorary Freeman and an engraving of their names on the Freedom Of The City marble board was also unveiled at the ceremony.

The scrolls were produced by local company Hilton Studios and the medals were produced by Jewellery Quarter-based business Fattorini.

The medal design was created by competition winner Toby Williams, a student studying in the School Of Jewellery at Birmingham City University.

Toby's winning design was inspired by the themes of industry and community, reflecting the people of Birmingham.

BLACK SABBATH formed in Aston in 1968, going on to create eight albums and selling over 75 million albums worldwide. They are considered pioneers of the heavy metal genre and are one of the most commercially successful heavy metal bands.

They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006, awarded a Lifetime Ivor Novello Songwriting Award in 2015 and were presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Speaking on receipt of the award, Butler said: "This is a great working-class city, and we’re all working class, from Aston. We weren't given a chance when we started out, but Birmingham has always been behind us. People used to make fun of our accents, but we're all proud Birmingham people and we love this city. It's one of the greatest cities ever, it's given the world so much and we're proud to be here."

Iommi added: "It's a great thing to receive. Birmingham is our home, and we love what Birmingham has done for us. We've got the bridge and the bench, things like that. We're very grateful."

Osbourne said: "I first put an advert in a music store in town. If these guys hadn't come to my door, I wouldn't be sitting here now. It seems to have flown by so quickly. It's amazing. I think about my dad, who went into debt to buy me a microphone. If only he could be here now. I think he would be very proud. I'm a Brummie and I always will be a Brummie. Birmingham forever!"

Ward added: "It's completely overwhelming. I'm so proud to be an Astonian. That's where I got my attitude. I was blessed — and cursed! — to meet Tony when I was 15, and I'm so proud that I got to know Geezer and Ozzy. They're my brothers. I love them very much and we love our city very much."

The engravings in the Council House building joins BLACK SABBATH bridge on Broad Street as a permanent tribute to the band and their accomplishments.

Cllr Sharon Thompson, deputy leader of the city council said: "From the streets of Aston to global success, the ceremony has been a fitting celebration of their achievements and connection to our city, showcasing the band's incredible career as pioneers of heavy metal and recognizing their continued legacy as part of Birmingham's rich musical identity. BLACK SABBATH are global ambassadors of our city, and their music continues to inspire musicians across the world, so it has been wonderful to recognize the band with this honor."

Councillor Zafar Iqbal, Lord Mayor of Birmingham, added: "It is a pleasure to pronounce Terence 'Geezer' Butler, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Bill Ward as Freemen Of The City of Birmingham.

"The Freedom Of The City is one of the oldest civic honors and given in recognition of exceptional service to Birmingham. Conferring these honors on BLACK SABBATH's founding members, who are proud Brummies, is a fitting tribute to the band, marking their importance to Birmingham's cultural landscape and the pride of our city as their hometown."

Professor David Mba, vice chancellor at Birmingham City University, said: "We're proud that our University — and particularly the iconic School Of Jewellery — has played such an instrumental role in this special recognition of a very special band.

"The creation of these remarkable medals is a golden demonstration of how BCU — as rooted in Birmingham as BLACK SABBATH themselves — continues to answer the call of the city, standing alongside willing partners like the City Council.

"Congratulations to Ozzy, Geezer, Tony and Bill. We hold great pride in your peerless representation of Birmingham on a global stage."

Osbourne, Butler, Iommi and Ward's final performance, "Back To The Beginning", took place on July 5 at Birmingham, United Kingdom's Villa Park.

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy Osbourne photo credit: Ross Halfin