OZZY OSBOURNE's Limited-Edition No.88 Cologne Sells Out Almost Immediately

London fragrance house Czech & Speake has announced a limited-edition batch of its No.88 cologne, which was Ozzy Osbourne's fragrance of choice for 30 years.

The batch, which sold out almost immediately after it was announced on Wednesday (April 29),comes in a black sleeve and purple foil along with a note from Sharon Osbourne.

Each bottle costs $370, with 20% of the sales being donated to Cure Parkinson's.

Czech & Speake says: "Ozzy Osbourne was the most loyal fan of No.88, our signature and most unique perfume, for over 30 years. At Czech & Speake, we are proud to be working with the Osbourne family to honour The Prince of Darkness with this limited tribute edition.

"No.88 has a fresh, woody top note of reviving bergamot, the richness and warmth of geranium, rose otto, cassie and exotic frangipani, combined with dry base notes of vetiver and sandalwood.

"UNIQUE. CLASSIC. SOPHISTICATED: No.88 announces itself with a woody top note of reviving bergamot and the warmth of geranium, rose otto and exotic frangipani, before giving way to a dry base of vetiver and sandalwood.

"LONGEVITY: Our signature scent - modern, timeless fragrance of sophisticated sensuality, perfect for that special occasion or for travelling. Enjoyed by both men and women.

"DESIGN: Handmade, high-grade stainless steel lids cap off the iconic Czech & Speake spray bottle, with exclusive fragrance designs, inspired by Ozzy Osbourne, printed directly onto our iconic glassware.

"COMPLEX FORMULATION: Crafted with the purest quality aromatic essential oils and natural ingredients, for deep and lasting undertones."

The message from Sharon recalls the moment she introduced Ozzy to the cologne.

"I don't know exactly how long Ozzy wore No.88, but I'm sure it was at least 30 years," Sharon wrote. "As soon as he smelled it, he said to me, 'I'd like to smell like this for the rest of my life!' And he did!"

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

Almost 10 months ago, Ozzy reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin