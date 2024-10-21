OZZY OSBOURNE's 'No More Tears' Certified Quintuple Platinum In U.S.

According to a post on Ozzy Osbourne's Instagram, the legendary heavy metal singer's sixth solo album, "No More Tears", has been certified quintuple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of five million copies in the United States alone.

Released in September 1991, the LP spawned four singles which reached the Top 10 of the U.S. Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including the No. 2 "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and the Grammy-winning track "I Don't Want To Change The World". It is one of Osbourne's two best-selling solo albums in North America, along with 1980's "Blizzard Of Ozz". It was Osbourne's final album to feature drummer Randy Castillo and longtime bassist and songwriter Bob Daisley.

"No More Tears" was previously certified quadruple platinum in May 2000.

He's sold over 100 million records, is one of a handful of artists who has had top ten albums in last six decades, received induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a co-founder of BLACK SABBATH and as a solo artist, won three Grammy Awards, earned the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy Of Songwriters, Composers And Authors, set a Guinness World Record, and claimed real estate on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Birmingham Walk Of Stars. He's played for royalty (even the Queen of England) and dignitaries around the world, interacted with presidents and performed to millions of devoted fans on five continents.

Following Ozzy's two Grammy Awards in 2023 for "Best Rock Album" (his first-ever win in the category) and "Best Metal Performance" from his hugely successful and critically acclaimed "Patient Number 9" album (Epic Records),he took part in the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction this past weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Osbourne has earned a solo induction for his nearly six-decade career in music (BLACK SABBATH was inducted in 2006). This honor makes Ozzy one of a handful of artists with multiple inductions into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Ozzy hasn't played a full concert since 2018, not long before he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. That same year, Osbourne sustained a spinal injury, forcing him to undergo several operations and stem cell treatments and causing the cancelation of his European tour dates.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin