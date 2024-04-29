P.O.D. Vocalist SONNY SANDOVAL Is 'Sitting' On A Reggae Solo Album: 'I Just Want People To Hear' It

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval was asked if he had any plans to work on solo music. He responded: "I had started a whole reggae album by myself when I was home, because you couldn't go anywhere. So I just did it at home and teamed up with a lot of different producers just online. I would just see their stuff, and I'd be, like, 'Hey, send me some tracks.' I was able to do everything. So I had planned to release that, actually, two years ago now, but then because our label and everybody was, like, 'We really, really need a P.O.D. record,' all that stuff got put on the back burner."

Sonny continued: "I've always been a reggae fan. I love reggae music. I think the scene is probably bigger now than ever. There's tours all around the world now for reggae music. And so I think once we're finished with [the touring cycle for] this [new P.O.D.] record and it starts to wind down, I'm definitely…. I mean, I am gonna release either an EP or a full record. And then I would just love to play shows just locally and maybe jump on tour with some reggae bands just because I just love doing it."

He added: "I'm pretty much just sitting on it. And so now it's, like, I just want people to hear that."

P.O.D. will release its 11th album, "VERITAS" on May 3 via Mascot Records.

Last fall, the band debuted the video for "Drop", which features a vocal cameo from LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe. It earned quick press accolades from Metal Injection, Consequence, Revolver, Idioteq, The Pit, Yahoo! and Knotfest. They followed with the video for single "Afraid To Die", featuring JINJER vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk.

"VERITAS" was written over the course of several years, with the band typically writing a tune or two at a time with the Los Angeles-based production duo called the Heavy (Jason Bell and Jordan Miller).