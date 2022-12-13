PANTERA To Co-Headline Next Year's BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL

PANTERA will be one of eight headliners at next year's edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, set to take place September 7-10, 2023 in Alton, Virginia.

So far, the following artists have been confirmed for the event:

PANTERA

FLYLEAF

COAL CHAMBER

TAPROOT

COLD

ADEMA

SENSES FAIL

WOE, IS ME

FINGER ELEVEN

TECH N9NE

LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES

DAYSEEKER

VILLE VALO

CKY

TANTRIC

BORN OF OSIRIS

ESCAPE THE FATE

BEARTOOTH

THE GHOST INSIDE

DROPOUT KINGS

JINJER

As previously reported, PANTERA performed yesterday (Monday, December 12) at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile and on Sunday (December 11) at Knotfest Chile in Santiago without bassist Rex Brown. Filling in for him were CATTLE DECAPITATION bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays with PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo in both PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS and SCOUR, and Bobby Landgraf, who previously played with Anselmo in DOWN.

Earlier on Monday, Brown released the following statement via PANTERA's social media: "I caught a very mild strain of Covid, but because of our own protocols, I simply do not wanna risk getting my brothers or the crew sick!! I'm feeling better & am on my way to a speedy recovery. Merry Fckn Christmas & see you all next year!"

On Sunday, Chilean radio station Futuro reported that Brown flew from Bogotá, Colombia, where PANTERA performed at Knotfest Colombia on Friday (December 9),back home to the United States to quarantine, thereby missing the remainder of the PANTERA shows in South America.

Joining surviving members Brown and Anselmo in PANTERA's reformed lineup are guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).

PANTERA is next scheduled to play two shows in São Paulo, Brazil — on Thursday, December with JUDAS PRIEST and on Sunday, December 18 at Knotfest Brasil.

The new PANTERA lineup made its live debut on December 2 at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and also performed on December 6 at Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico.

It was first reported in July that Anselmo and Brown would unite with Wylde and Benante for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

The band will headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts. They will also support METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who last year said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Up until his passing, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his other home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.

ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT #21: @pantera For The Brothers. For The Fans. For Legacy. Perhaps the most talked about band in all of Rock & Heavy Metal right now is coming to BRRF, as PANTERA joins our Lineup bringing an unequivocal heavy metal spectacle to the Region for 1 Night Only. pic.twitter.com/5eTPc8IfyZ — Blue Ridge Rock Festival (@BlueRidgeRock) December 13, 2022