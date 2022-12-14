PANTERA, TOOL, SLIPKNOT And AVENGED SEVENFOLD To Headline 2023 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

PANTERA, TOOL, SLIPKNOT and AVENGED SEVENFOLD will headline the 2023 edition of the Welcome To Rockville festival, set to take place May 18-21 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Also scheduled to appear are DEFTONES, ROB ZOMBIE, GODSMACK, EVANESCENCE, INCUBUS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ALICE COOPER, CHEVELLE and COHEED & CAMBRIA, among many others.

Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, says: "We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome To Rockville.

"Our fans have been wanting PANTERA and along with one of AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first live shows in five years, crowd favorite SLIPKNOT, and one of the greatest rock bands of all time, TOOL, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the 'The World Center of Rock.' Can't wait to see everyone in May!”

Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher comments: "Danny Wimmer Presents has done it yet again, producing a spectacular, anticipated lineup of legendary rock bands for the 2023 edition of Welcome To Rockville. The event is fast becoming a tradition here at The World Center of Entertainment, hosting 150,000 concertgoers from all over the world. It's a huge win-win for our guests and our community. We can't wait for next May."

Single-day and weekend passes for Welcome to Rockville 2023 are now on sale at welcometorockville.com. Passes can be purchased as general admission, VIP or Daytona Owners Club, and layaway is available through December 31.

May 18, 2023

SLIPKNOT

ROB ZOMBIE

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

PUSCIFER

TRIVIUM

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

AVATAR

BLACK STONE CHERRY

CONVERGE

BAND-MAID

AUSTIN MEADE

STRAY FROM THE PATH

BRUTUS

RAIN CITY DRIVE

BLOODYWOOD

MALEVOLENCE

VENDED

RIVALS

NEVERTEL

WIDOW7

CONQUER DIVIDE

BUDDERSIDE

May 19, 2023

AVENGED SEVENFOLD

EVANESCENCE

HARDY

I PREVAIL

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

BADFLOWER

AYRON JONES

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

FROM ASHES TO NEW

BORN OF OSIRIS

THE WARNING

MOTHICA

DES ROCS

VARIALS

TALLAH

TIGERCUB

SLAY SQUAD

RYAN OAKES

TUK SMITH AND THE RESTLESS HEARTS

BASTARDANE

OTTTO

UNTIL I DIE

May 20, 2023

PANTERA

GODSMACK

ALICE COOPER

CHEVELLE

ALTER BRIDGE

JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

KNOCKED LOOSE

RIVAL SONS

YELAWOLF PRESENTS: SOMETIMES Y

POP EVIL

SUICIDE SILENCE

SEPULTURA

THE BRONX

POORSTACY

HO99O9

ZERO 9:36

MAYLENE AND THE SONS OF DISASTER

DAYSEEKER

DEAD POET SOCIETY

KREATOR

THE VIOLENT

STARCRAWLER

HAMMERHEDD

May 21, 2023

TOOL

DEFTONES

INCUBUS

THE MARS VOLTA

COHEED & CAMBRIA

PENNYWISE

GHOSTEMANE

GRANDSON

SUECO

FILTER

DEAFHEAVEN

ANTI-FLAG

SENSES FAIL

NEW YEARS DAY

NOTHING

NOWHERE.

ANGEL DU$T

NOVA TWINS

POINT NORTH

WARGASM

BOB VYLAN

CAPITAL THEATRE

UNCURED

REDDSTAR

Passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now for as low as $109.99 plus fees. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early to save as pass prices increase throughout the coming months, based on level quantities. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel and first responders are on sale now via GovX.

Welcome To Rockville VIP pass holders will be living their best lives with access to all GA areas as well as a commemorative VIP laminate and wristband for access to dedicated Festival VIP Fast Track entrance lanes, access to all VIP lounges, and shaded patio areas which feature comfortable furniture with live audio and video streams of both main stages. VIPs will have dedicated VIP mainstage viewing areas, access to a dedicated festival merchandise booth**, dedicated guest services team, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, air conditioned and flushable restrooms, and premium food and drink offerings** (**for additional purchase).

After a record sell-out in 2022, the Daytona Owners Club VIP returns for 2023. In addition to being a festival VIP, a commemorative Daytona Owners Club laminate and wristband will be provided, granting exclusive access to an enclosed air-conditioned lounge with a private hosted bar (all-inclusive beer, cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available at dedicated bars throughout the Owners Club and VIP bars) and comfortable seating and live audio and video of both main stages. The show can be enjoyed with a bird's eye view of a main stage under a covered/shaded platform. Additional amenities include complimentary hors d'oeuvres during lunch and dinner hours, a dedicated festival merchandise booth**, complimentary Wi-Fi, air-conditioned and flushable restrooms, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, a dedicated "Owner's" services team, dedicated Owner's Club Fast Track entrance lanes, and one premium parking pass included with each Daytona Owners Club Pass order (**for additional purchase).

Welcome To Rockville campers get the ultimate experience. They will spend five days on the festival field in the middle of all the action with the quickest access to all the stages. Amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, and a general store for supplies. A limited number of Weekend Camping Packages are available for both car and tent and RVs. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately. Campers can also look forward to a kick-off party on Wednesday, May 17 and themed contests throughout the weekend.

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.