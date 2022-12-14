PANTERA, TOOL, SLIPKNOT And AVENGED SEVENFOLD To Headline 2023 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

PANTERA, TOOL, SLIPKNOT And AVENGED SEVENFOLD To Headline 2023 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLEDecember 14, 2022
PANTERA, TOOL, SLIPKNOT and AVENGED SEVENFOLD will headline the 2023 edition of the Welcome To Rockville festival, set to take place May 18-21 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Also scheduled to appear are DEFTONES, ROB ZOMBIE, GODSMACK, EVANESCENCE, INCUBUS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ALICE COOPER, CHEVELLE and COHEED & CAMBRIA, among many others.
Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, says: "We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome To Rockville.
"Our fans have been wanting PANTERA and along with one of AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first live shows in five years, crowd favorite SLIPKNOT, and one of the greatest rock bands of all time, TOOL, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the 'The World Center of Rock.' Can't wait to see everyone in May!”
Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher comments: "Danny Wimmer Presents has done it yet again, producing a spectacular, anticipated lineup of legendary rock bands for the 2023 edition of Welcome To Rockville. The event is fast becoming a tradition here at The World Center of Entertainment, hosting 150,000 concertgoers from all over the world. It's a huge win-win for our guests and our community. We can't wait for next May."
Single-day and weekend passes for Welcome to Rockville 2023 are now on sale at welcometorockville.com. Passes can be purchased as general admission, VIP or Daytona Owners Club, and layaway is available through December 31.
May 18, 2023
SLIPKNOT
ROB ZOMBIE
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
PUSCIFER
TRIVIUM
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
AVATAR
BLACK STONE CHERRY
CONVERGE
BAND-MAID
AUSTIN MEADE
STRAY FROM THE PATH
BRUTUS
RAIN CITY DRIVE
BLOODYWOOD
MALEVOLENCE
VENDED
RIVALS
NEVERTEL
WIDOW7
CONQUER DIVIDE
BUDDERSIDE
May 19, 2023
AVENGED SEVENFOLD
EVANESCENCE
HARDY
I PREVAIL
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
BADFLOWER
AYRON JONES
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
FROM ASHES TO NEW
BORN OF OSIRIS
THE WARNING
MOTHICA
DES ROCS
VARIALS
TALLAH
TIGERCUB
SLAY SQUAD
RYAN OAKES
TUK SMITH AND THE RESTLESS HEARTS
BASTARDANE
OTTTO
UNTIL I DIE
May 20, 2023
PANTERA
GODSMACK
ALICE COOPER
CHEVELLE
ALTER BRIDGE
JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING
KNOCKED LOOSE
RIVAL SONS
YELAWOLF PRESENTS: SOMETIMES Y
POP EVIL
SUICIDE SILENCE
SEPULTURA
THE BRONX
POORSTACY
HO99O9
ZERO 9:36
MAYLENE AND THE SONS OF DISASTER
DAYSEEKER
DEAD POET SOCIETY
KREATOR
THE VIOLENT
STARCRAWLER
HAMMERHEDD
May 21, 2023
TOOL
DEFTONES
INCUBUS
THE MARS VOLTA
COHEED & CAMBRIA
PENNYWISE
GHOSTEMANE
GRANDSON
SUECO
FILTER
DEAFHEAVEN
ANTI-FLAG
SENSES FAIL
NEW YEARS DAY
NOTHING
NOWHERE.
ANGEL DU$T
NOVA TWINS
POINT NORTH
WARGASM
BOB VYLAN
CAPITAL THEATRE
UNCURED
REDDSTAR
Passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now for as low as $109.99 plus fees. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early to save as pass prices increase throughout the coming months, based on level quantities. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel and first responders are on sale now via GovX.
Welcome To Rockville VIP pass holders will be living their best lives with access to all GA areas as well as a commemorative VIP laminate and wristband for access to dedicated Festival VIP Fast Track entrance lanes, access to all VIP lounges, and shaded patio areas which feature comfortable furniture with live audio and video streams of both main stages. VIPs will have dedicated VIP mainstage viewing areas, access to a dedicated festival merchandise booth**, dedicated guest services team, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, air conditioned and flushable restrooms, and premium food and drink offerings** (**for additional purchase).
After a record sell-out in 2022, the Daytona Owners Club VIP returns for 2023. In addition to being a festival VIP, a commemorative Daytona Owners Club laminate and wristband will be provided, granting exclusive access to an enclosed air-conditioned lounge with a private hosted bar (all-inclusive beer, cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available at dedicated bars throughout the Owners Club and VIP bars) and comfortable seating and live audio and video of both main stages. The show can be enjoyed with a bird's eye view of a main stage under a covered/shaded platform. Additional amenities include complimentary hors d'oeuvres during lunch and dinner hours, a dedicated festival merchandise booth**, complimentary Wi-Fi, air-conditioned and flushable restrooms, private locker rentals with charging capabilities**, a dedicated "Owner's" services team, dedicated Owner's Club Fast Track entrance lanes, and one premium parking pass included with each Daytona Owners Club Pass order (**for additional purchase).
Welcome To Rockville campers get the ultimate experience. They will spend five days on the festival field in the middle of all the action with the quickest access to all the stages. Amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, and a general store for supplies. A limited number of Weekend Camping Packages are available for both car and tent and RVs. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately. Campers can also look forward to a kick-off party on Wednesday, May 17 and themed contests throughout the weekend.
Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
