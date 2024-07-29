PAPA ROACH And DAUGHTRY To Compete On Tomorrow's 'Celebrity Family Feud'

July 30, 2024's edition of ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" series features PAPA ROACH and DAUGHTRY.

The hit game show, which pits two celebrity-laden teams against one another and asks them to answer open-ended questions for points, is set to feature the members of the two bands.

The episode, recorded in April, will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT before becoming available to stream on Hulu.

The two bands will compete against one another to raise money for charity.

Money won by DAUGHTRY on "Celebrity Family Feud" will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Also featured in the same episode will be R&B icons EARTH, WIND & FIRE taking on THE WAR AND TREATY.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the celebrity iteration of the popular game show "features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice," according to the series description.

"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Jennifer Mullin is an executive producer, along with Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner.