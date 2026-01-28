PAPA ROACH Releases New Single 'Wake Up Calling'

California rock veterans PAPA ROACH have released a powerful new single, "Wake Up Calling", via New Noize Records/ADA. The track, following in the footsteps of "Scars" and "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" , shows the more melodic, emotionally vulnerable side of their songwriting, but still retains the intensity and honesty that have defined their career for over two decades.

"Wake Up Calling" debuted at a surprise performance in Nashville to an audience of artists and industry-folk at the Whiskey Jam on Broadway last week. It was produced by Colin Brittain (LINKIN PARK, ALL TIME LOW, A DAY TO REMEMBER) and explores themes of connection, self-reckoning, and emotional dependence.

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix commented: "'Wake Up Calling' is a song about standing on the edge of disaster — being pulled back from the brink, and ultimately choosing love over self-destruction. It's one of the most raw, emotional songs we've written."

The release is accompanied by a lyric video, which can be seen below, and follows PAPA ROACH's successes of 2025 with "Even If It Kills Me" and "Braindead" (featuring Toby Morse),and career–best touring results, performing to over one million fans on the band's "Rise Of The Roach" tour.

Always philanthropic, PAPA ROACH presented Campaign Against Living Miserably with a £20,000 cheque at their sold-out headline show at Wembley Arena from funds raised during their U.K. tour last year.

Welcoming 2026, PAPA ROACH has already announced dates in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as shows in Europe.

Last August, PAPA ROACH released the official music video for "Braindead", featuring Toby Morse, frontman of H2O. The clip was directed by Jesse Davey and Ed Shiers and produced by Joanna DeLane of Proper Pictures.

In July 2025, PAPA ROACH released a music video for an acoustic version of "Even If It Kills Me". The original single reached No. 1 at U.S. Rock Radio, marking PAPA ROACH's 13th appearance at the top of the charts.

In March 2025, PAPA ROACH released a "reimagined" version of "Even If It Kills Me". The band and Joshua Landry again produced the track. "Even If It Kills Me (Reimagined)" was a fresh take on its heavier counterpart, showcasing the hit song in a new light, with a melodic arrangement and signature vocals delivered by Shaddix.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music. PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, including "Ego Trip".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn