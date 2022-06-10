PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX On Decision To Release New Album Through Band's Own Label: 'It's Going Really Great For Us'

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Ego Trip", was released in April via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm). Speaking to the 94.5 The Buzz radio station about the band's decision to release the LP through its own label, PAPA ROACH vocalist Jacoby Shaddix said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Honestly, we've learned a lot. We've been surrounded with a lot of great people in this music business and kind of took the opportunity to soak in their knowledge. And now that we're where we're at in our career and we've got a dedicated fanbase, a lot of great, loyal fans, we figured, 'Let's go see if we can do this on our own terms this time around.' So we took meetings and decided, 'You know what? The best decision for us is to try this on our own.' And so far it's working out really well. It's going really great for us. With [the] 'Kill The Noise' [single], we've had a ton of success with that."

He continued: "The album is out. People are picking it up. People are loving it. And I feel there's something really special with this one. Because we've had a lot of different eras creatively, and this album is, like, there's something for each era of fan of PAPA ROACH. So it's super modern but then it's got some of that old-school banger flair to it. I think we nailed it on this one."

The seeds of "Ego Trip" were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. Purposeful, provocative, and just the right side of the line between confident and cocky, "Ego Trip" is PAPA ROACH — completed by guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo — at its boldest and most brilliant.

This past March, PAPA ROACH completed the North American "Kill The Noise" tour, featuring very special guests HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES. The tour, produced by Live Nation, marked the band's first headlining tour in three years.

"Ego Trip" is the follow-up to "Who Do You Trust?", which came out in January 2019. That disc was produced by Colin "Doc" Brittain and Nick Furlong except for the song "Top Of The World", which was helmed by Jason Evigan.

PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", was released in March 2021 on Better Noise Music. "Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" included 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

In December 2020, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".