PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX On OZZY OSBOURNE: 'What An Icon And What A Massive Impact He Had On Music'

In a new interview with Lyndsey Marie of the 93Xradio station, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne who died late last month at the age of 76. Jacoby said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When the icons of our generation start passing — rest in peace, Ozzy — it really kind of puts things in perspective. I was thinking, I was, like, man, we did Ozzfest back in 2001 or 2002, so that would've made Ozzy like 52 years old, 53 years old when he did that tour and we were touring together. And then I'm, like, 'Oh, snap. I'm almost that age. Is this the beginning of the sunset of my career?' I was kind of getting in my head about it this morning, as I got the news. What an icon and what a massive impact he had on music."

Shaddix continued: "I'll just say this: I love the band. I love what Ozzy has done and he's a true pioneer, but the thing that always impressed me the most about him was the family man that he was. I admire that so much about him and the love that he had for his family. And that's what I aspire to. To be able to balance these two worlds and honor and respect both of them, it's such a great challenge, but such a worthy challenge."

Asked what makes a legend, in his opinion, Jacoby said: "I think an artist that comes through and blazes a trail in their own right and then continues to grow and evolve and continues to make an impact later on in their career and not just about what they did in the very beginning. And Ozzy is definitely one of those guys. And the way that he trailblazed for metal and rock music and then passed the torch to the younger generations of metal and rock with Ozzfest and that whole legacy. And just being kick-ass till the day you die — that's what makes a legend."

In a separate interview with SNSMix, Jacoby stated about the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer: " Ozzy's one of those guys that I just regard as one of the greats. He's been to hell and back and proved that you can pull your life back together and have success. And he's had so many highs in his career and so influential. Great writer, great singer, great performer, and one of those guys that I've admired and respected my whole life.

"We were doing Ozzfest back in the day, and we were playing — it was, like, Kansas somewhere — and it was just pouring down rain, like just insane, sideways," Shaddix recalled. "And so the band, we're just getting pelted and we're drenched as we're performing. And I look to my left and there's Ozzy standing over by the monitor engineer, and he's just completely drenched wet. And he is just over there smiling, watching our set just, like, 'These guys rock.' It was such a cool moment, to be honored by his presence as we were ripping the show."

Ozzy died the morning of July 22, his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Photo credit: Bryson Roatch