PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX: 'Thousands Of People Around The World Have Told Me That 'Last Resort' Saved Their Life'

In a new interview with AXS TV's "At Home And Social With…", PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the band's 2000 classic "Last Resort" which was a surprise hit given the song's raw and vivid portrayal of mental health and suicide.

"It is a song that you can just turn up in the car and rock out to, but the beauty of it is there is depth to the song," Jacoby said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

"I sing the song in the first person, but the song was about my roommate I'd lived with as a teenager and he came to a point where he wanted to take his life. He did not succeed — thank God — but the song is about that downward spiral of emotion and contemplating suicide. That's a hard place to be — it really is; it really is, honestly. But the real story, the beauty in this thing is that he didn't take his life. He wasn't successful in that mission. And he has a beautiful family now, a lovely family.

"The silver lining in this song is it's been a lifeline to a lot of people out there — a lot of people struggling and finding themselves in this dark place — and somehow this song has spoken to a lot of people's hearts," he continued. "And I've met thousands of people around the world who have told me that this song in particular has saved their life. And for a moment, I'm, like, 'That's awesome.' And then when I really take a moment and really reflect on just that simple statement that this song saved my life — like, 'Phew.'

"If my career was to only be about this one moment in time, this one song, I'm good with that. Because the fruit that this song bears, what it did was it awakened people, it inspired people, and that's amazing. It really is.

"I believe music can change the world; music can change lives," Shaddix added ."Music has changed my life dramatically in so many positive ways that I'm just so grateful for this music."

"Last Resort" originally appeared on PAPA ROACH's breakthrough album "Infest", which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020. The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. It also featured the fan favorites "Broken Home", "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

In June 2020, Shaddix told "Offstage With DWP" that he still feels the same way about "Last Resort" as he did when PAPA ROACH first released it. "I feel that that song is a lifeline to a lot of people, and has been," he said. "I've met thousands of kids over the years that have told us, 'Yo, that song saved my life. That song was there for me in my darkest hour.' If I could look back on my career just for that one moment, just that piece, it's, like, 'Wow!' To be able to make a song that impacts people in a positive way, that it has, it's, like, mission accomplished. It wasn't really my intention. It was just, like, 'We're just writing music. We've gotta get this off our chest.' But to look back on it now and see the effect that it's had, the positive effect… And also, man, it's one of those songs that cuts deep and it's at the heart of the matter… Yeah, people have been through some really dark stuff, and 'Last Resort' has brought some people through some feelings of suicide and whatnot. But then on the other hand, it's also become this crazy party anthem. I just saw this dude [on video at] a Walmart the other day and just start singing 'Last Resort' in the middle of everybody pandemic shopping, with a broom. So it's just one of those songs, it's survived the test of time, and I'm just fortunate that it's been such a positive piece of art out there floating around to be a lifeline for people struggling."

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Ego Trip", was released in April via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm).