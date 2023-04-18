PARKWAY DRIVE Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour With THE AMITY AFFLICTION, NORTHLANE And MAKE THEM SUFFER

Australian metal juggernauts PARKWAY DRIVE — Winston McCall (vocals), Luke Kilpatrick (guitar), Jeff Ling (guitar), Jia O'Connor (bass) and Ben Gordon (drums) — are returning to North America for a fall 2023 headline tour. The band will also appear at several festivals, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

The "Monsters Of Oz" tour, which follows PARKWAY DRIVE's highly successful, sold-out winter 2023 run, is special as it marks PARKWAY DRIVE's 20th anniversary as a band.

The trek will feature an all-Aussie lineup, with THE AMITY AFFLICTION as direct support. NORTHLANE and MAKE THEM SUFFER round out the bill.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMPWD23" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before tomorrow for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

"20 years is a milestone in any career," says McCall. "The journey that has led us to this moment has been insane, to say the least. We wanted to mark this time with a tour that represents who we are and where we come from. For the first time on North American soil, we are bringing the fully formed version of the PARKWAY DRIVE live experience, and if that wasn't enough, we're bringing an all-Australian lineup with us. No compromise, no surrender. This is who we are — the 'Monsters Of Oz'. Come celebrate with us and burn it all away."

As part of the anniversary celebration, PARKWAY DRIVE's "Don't Close Your Eyes" will be available on vinyl for the first time ever. This expanded version of the band's 2004 debut includes the original eight tracks, with the addition of bonus tracks included from their split album with I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN and compilation albums "What We've Built" and "True Til Death, Volume 1". It will be available August 18.

PARKWAY DRIVE's seventh album, "Darker Still", is out now via Epitaph.

PARKWAY DRIVE on tour with THE AMITY AFFLICTION, NORTHLANE and MAKE THEM SUFFER:

Sep. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Sep. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

Sep. 13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

Sep. 15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

Sep. 17 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Sep. 19 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Sep. 20 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Sep. 22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

Sep. 24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Sep. 26 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

Sep. 27 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

Sep. 29 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Sep. 30 - Albuquerque, NM - The Revel

Oct. 01 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

Oct. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

Oct. 05 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Oct. 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

* Festival dates