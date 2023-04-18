RANCID Announces Tenth Studio Album 'Tomorrow Never Comes'

Carrying the same raw energy since their 1991 inception, RANCID has been deemed by Stereogum as "incapable of making a bad album." Today, the Berkeley, California, punk stalwarts continue that streak with the announcement of their highly anticipated tenth studio album. "Tomorrow Never Comes" is due for a June 2 release via Epitaph, produced by longtime collaborator, BAD RELIGION guitarist and Epitaph founder Brett Gurewitz.

Their first new music since 2017's "Trouble Maker", RANCID also shares the exhilarating title track and lead single today. Highlighting their collective ear for melodic rock hooks and catchy, sing-a-long choruses, the song is complete with the familiar wailing guitars and punishing punk rock rhythms that have solidified RANCID as the legends they are.

At a whopping 850 million catalog streams to date, fans and critics alike seem to agree that RANCID's brand of high-impact, no-frills punk still flows abundantly in their blood, while easily translating to a modern audience. Now embarking on their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout "Tomorrow Never Comes". With its sixteen blistering tracks barely making the two-and-a-half-minute mark, the album boasts the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that the world just can't get enough of.

On their last studio album, "Trouble Maker", Pitchfork explored the band's themes of "contemporary political turmoil–blue-collar identity crises, tense demonstrations, the ever-present shadow of the Man — through the prism of their rebellious past, a little more wizened but just as rambunctious as ever."

Punk News also raved, "RANCID makes a radical left turn from the norm, pushing far past the boundaries, not just of punk, but of the traditional rules of music itself, creating the most original sound to come out of any musical artist since Beethoven."

Throughout the last three decades, RANCID has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

"Tomorrow Never Comes" track listing:

01. Tomorrow Never Comes

02. Mud, Blood, & Gold

03. Devil In Disguise

04. New American

05. The Bloody & Violent History

06. Don't Make Me Do It

07. It's a Road to Righteousness

08. Live Forever

09. Drop Dead Inn

10. Prisoners Song

11. Magnificent Rogue

12. One Way Ticket

13. Hellbound Train

14. Eddie the Butcher

15. Hear Us Out

16. When The Smoke Clears

RANCID tour dates:

May 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling

Jun. 02 - Rimini, Italy - Slam Dunk

Jun. 03 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Media Center Cvetlicarna *

Jun. 04 - Linz, Austria - SBAM Festival

Jun. 06 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji *

Jun. 08 - Hyvinkaa, Finland – Rockfest

Jun. 09 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

Jun. 10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *

Jun. 12 - Berlin, Germany- Columbiahalle *

Jun. 13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof *

Jun. 15 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock

Jun. 16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

Jun. 17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

Jun. 20 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

Jun. 21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse *

Jun. 23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

Jun. 24 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

Jun. 25 - Tabor, Czech Republic - Mighty Sounds Festival

* w/ THE BRONX, GRADE 2

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock