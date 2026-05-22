PAUL DI'ANNO Documentary Director Says IRON MAIDEN Members Didn't Want To Participate In The Making Of The Film: 'It Was A Massive Bummer'

Cleopatra Entertainment recently announced the theatrical release of the documentary film "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer" into U.K. cinemas at Birmingham's Mockingbird Cinema, followed by screenings in the U.K.'s Light Cinema chain. The film will also see its North American theatrical premiere for public audiences at the Lumiere Music Hall Theater, 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, California 90211 on June 9, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., which is also the official North American release date for both the digital VOD and home entertainment DVD/Blu-ray formats. A special question-and-answer session with director Wes Orshoski will immediately follow the Beverly Hills screening.

In this strikingly raw and intimate film, Orshoski captures the late singer riding an emotional rollercoaster toward the end of his life. Featuring appearances by James Hetfield (METALLICA),Gene Simmons (KISS),IRON MAIDEN's Steve Harris and members of EXODUS, SLAYER, MEGADETH, OVERKILL and SEPULTURA, the film chronicles how two IRON MAIDEN fans encounter Di'Anno at the lowest point of his life and then set out to restore his health and relaunch his career.

In a new interview with Billboard, Orshoski stated about Di'Anno and the personal time he shared with the singer during the filming of "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer": "I filmed with him on and off from 2017 to 2023. Paul could be an absolute sweetheart, a lovely man, and he could be an absolute demon. I tried to show both sides in the film. I enjoyed being around the easy-joking funny guy quite a lot. When he was in a great mood, he could be super fun and a blast. Zero ego. But when the Mr. Hyde side of him reared its head, it could be ugly for everyone within earshot. And he was sort of unapologetic about that nastiness. That said, several times I would see him blow up and then I would notice that he would almost immediately feel awful about it.

"You have to understand, I was filming him during some of the worst times in his life," Wes continued. "I mean, imagine where your mental health would be if stuck in a wheelchair going on almost a decade, and desperately trying to put your life back together and you have a camera on you. I know I for one could not endure that. So I try to keep that in mind when thinking back on the darker moments.

"To be honest with you, I grew a lot from working with Paul," Wes added. "After the film had dragged on for a few years, I remember filming him in his care center in Croatia, and on this particular day we really got into it with the camera rolling, just yelling at each other. I watched it a few years later with a different sort of perspective and realized he was absolutely right about everything he was barking at me about. I called him up to apologize. He was in Mexico at the time, and he couldn't have cared less. He was more interested in what sort of tacos he was going to order for lunch. So as much as he was rightly known as The Beast, there was a certain amount of grace there, too."

Asked if he was in touch with the IRON MAIDEN camp during the making of "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer", Orshoski said: "The very first thing I did after signing a contract with Cleopatra was call IRON MAIDEN management. MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood was very kind, but immediately told me that neither he or any of the current bandmembers would be participating. Obviously, it was a massive bummer, but not unexpected. In the end, though, I'm very happy to say that Steve Harris and the rest of the guys do appear in the film."

Metal Hammer describes Orshoski's latest film as a "harrowing insight into Di'Anno's frustration and frailty at a desperately low ebb with an abrasively real, warts-and-all approach to its subject that serves Paul's legacy far more compellingly than some sanitized panegyric", while Metal Talk called it "a raw, dark and intimate documentary detailing the tragic final years of IRON MAIDEN's original singer, Paul Di'Anno."

Wheelchair-bound since the mid-2010s, Di'Anno's health nosedived during the COVID-19 pandemic, when those two fans launched a crowdfunding campaign which ultimately led to him relocating to Croatia, where — through the help of those fans and doctors — he made a dramatic turnaround while running out of money, reuniting with his former MAIDEN bandmates and falling in love. Eventually he makes a heroic and drama-filled return to the stage. All of this is captured in "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer", which Orshoski began shooting in 2017.

"For years there wasn't much to capture," said Orshoski, whose credits include "Lemmy", a study of MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy Kilmister and "The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead". "Paul was waiting for surgeries that doctors in the U.K. would not greenlight. He was in an incredibly dark place. But once he got to Croatia, fans and doctors gave him the hope he was desperately searching for. It was beautiful to witness. I wanted to make a film that was unlike any rock doc you've ever seen. And in the end, I think we got there."

One of icons of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, London-born Di'Anno helped launch IRON MAIDEN around the world, appearing on two of the most foundational metal albums ever released: IRON MAIDEN's 1980 self-titled debut and the celebrated follow-up, "Killers", released in 1981. In one of the most epic sagas in metal history, Di'Anno left MAIDEN in 1981 and was replaced by Bruce Dickinson, leaving metal fans around the world to debate which line-up and which singer was/is better. It's a debate that continues to this day, almost 50 years later.

The official trailer for "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer" can be viewed below.

Last October, Orshoski stated about "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer": "I started shooting this film in 2017 and for years there wasn't much to capture. Paul was in a wheelchair, desperately waiting for surgeries that doctors in the U.K. refused to greenlight. By the time the pandemic hit, Paul's health had nosedived. And that's when everything changed for him and my film. Kastro Pergjoni, who runs the Cart & Horses pub in London (known as 'The Birthplace of IRON MAIDEN') launched a crowd-funding campaign to help Paul take control of his own destiny. MAIDEN fans around the world gave. And Croatian MAIDEN superfan/writer Stjepan Juras lobbied for Paul to seek treatment in Zagreb, where he could be treated affordably. Paul acquiesced. Without question, Kastro and Stjepan not only changed Paul's life, they extended it. My film largely documents their efforts, which were without question responsible for nearly all of the good moments at the end of Paul's life."

In August 2024, Di'Anno discussed the status of the documentary in an interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM. Paul said: "Wes is a good mate of ours. He'd done the MOTÖRHEAD rockumentary. He'd done THE DAMNED [one] as well. And he's a great guy. We've had this in the pipeline for a couple of years now. The unfortunate part about it is we had to take our time in between when he can come over and do this. But the unfortunate thing is I'm sitting in a fucking wheelchair, which is a pain in the ass, but what are you gonna do?"

Asked by Dionne if the documentary will focus on a particular portion of Di'Anno's life or if it will cover everything from beginning to end, Paul said: "Everything. But you'll see the determination sometimes and the despair. And it goes through the whole lot of emotions and stuff. It's a bit strange."

Di'Anno added: "I trust Wes. He's got me in all sorts of weird situations. He even wanted to come in and fucking film the operation. And they said, 'No.'"

Di'Anno was laid to rest on November 21, 2024 at the City Of London Cemetery And Crematorium in Manor Park, East London, United Kingdom.

Di'Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, passed away on October 21, 2024 at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

An official statement shared to Di'Anno's Facebook page on November 11, 2024 with permission from the late musician's family revealed that his cause of death was caused by a "tear in the sac around the heart."

"Dear fans and friends," the statement began. "We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received."

It continued, "His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace."

Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English heavy metal band IRON MAIDEN between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album "Iron Maiden" and the influential follow-up release, "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with BATTLEZONE and KILLERS as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

His first career retrospective album, "The Book Of The Beast", was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving IRON MAIDEN.

In December 2022, Di'Anno spent time in Split, Croatia recording an album with his new project called WARHORSE. The band was formed earlier that year by Di'Anno and two guitarists/authors, Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante "Pupi" Pupačić. The resulting LP was made available in July 2024 under the PAUL DI'ANNO'S WARHORSE banner.

WARHORSE previously recorded three songs, two of which — "Stop The War" and "The Doubt Within" — were released in May 2022 as a special DVD single along with Paul's video message to all fans who bought the single and thus helped raise funds for his knee operation.

The WARHORSE single marked Di'Anno's first music release after a seven-year hiatus due to severe health issues.

Di'Anno, who finally underwent his knee surgery in September 2022, played the first show since the operation on October 1, 2022 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

In May 2022, Di'Anno came face to face with MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris for the first time in three decades before the band's concert in Croatia. Also in May 2022, Paul played his first full solo concert in seven years at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb. The show was filmed and parts of it will be included in the "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer" documentary.

Image credit: SDTV - Stonedead Festival