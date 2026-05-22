THE DARKNESS Releases Theme Song For New 'Masters Of The Universe Movie'

British rockers THE DARKNESS have released "Masters Of The Universe", the theme tune to this year's long-awaited He-Man movie "Masters Of The Universe", which premiered earlier this week at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. The track was written by written by THE DARKNESS frontman Justin Hawkins and his brother, THE DARKNESS guitarist Dan Hawkins, who also produced and mixed the song, alongside Daniel Pemberton ("Project Hail Mary", "Spider-Man: Into/Across The Spider-Verse", "Enola Holmes", "Steve Jobs"),composer of the film's soundtrack.

THE DARKNESS commented: "When He-Man asked whether we could provide some music for his forthcoming biopic 'Masters Of The Universe', we dusted off our trusty loincloths, assembled in the courtyard of Castle Darkness and bellowed in unison WE HAVE THE POWER. Also, Brian May was there.”

"Masters Of The Universe" is now available to stream/download on all major digital music services.

Last week Lakeshore Records released the first song from the "Masters Of The Universe" soundtrack, "Eternia" featuring QUEEN guitarist Brian May, and will release a full soundtrack album on June 5.

The live-action feature film "Masters Of The Universe" from Amazon MGM Studios, and Mattel Studios, based on the iconic franchise, will be released theatrically in the U.S. on June 5, 2026, by Amazon MGM Studios and internationally this June by Sony Pictures International Releasing.

In "Masters Of The Universe", director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba),and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

THE DARKNESS will support IRON MAIDEN at a massive Knebworth show in July, and will release a best-of collection, "Crock Of Hits", in October.

THE DARKNESS will embark on its largest headline tour in 20 years and will bring its beloved rock to arenas across the U.K. in December 2026. The seven-date tour will commence at Glasgow OVO Hydro on December 8 and finish with the band's debut headline performance at The O2 in London on December 16.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett