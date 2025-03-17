PAUL DI'ANNO: 'In Memory Of' Compilation Album To Include Previously Unreleased Songs

Metalville Records will release "In Memory Of" from Paul Di'Anno on May 16.

On May 17 this year, the frontman of the groundbreaking first two IRON MAIDEN albums would have celebrated his 67th birthday. Unfortunately, we received the bitter news last October that the charismatic singer had passed away unexpectedly at his home in Salisbury.

"In Memory Of" is a selection of the best songs that Paul recorded during his time at Metalville Records. In addition, "In Memory Of" contains two bonus tracks that have never been released in physical form before. "Je Suis Charlie" is a track from Paul's ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ phase, which was only released digitally at the time. "Killers" is a live version from the Wacken Open Air 2015.

The previously unpublished photos contained in the booklet and the liner notes written exclusively for the album by internationally recognized MAIDEN biographer Matthias Mader are a special added value for fans.

Di'Anno was always a person who, despite his own health problems, was concerned about the well-being of others and took a corresponding interest in their fate. To honor this in the spirit of the unforgotten artist, part of the proceeds from the sale of every CD and LP of "In Memory Of" will go to the charitable organization Metality e.V.

"In Memory Of" track listing:

01. PAUL DI'ANNO - "Impaler" (live)

02. ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ - "Je Suis Charlie" (prev. unreleased)

03. ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ - "Switched Off... Released"

04. PAUL DI'ANNO - "The Beast Arises" (live)

05. PAUL DI'ANNO - "Marshall Lokjaw" (live)

06. ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ - "Rejected"

07. ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ - "You've Been Kissed By The Wings Of The Angel Of Death"

08. PAUL DI'ANNO - "Running Free" (live)

09. ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ - "Apache Falls"

10. PAUL DI'ANNO - "Blitzkrieg Bob" (live)

11. ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ - "Killers" (prev. unreleased live)

12. ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ - "Soldier Of Fortune"

Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Di'Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, first came to prominence as lead singer of IRON MAIDEN between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album "Iron Maiden" and the influential follow-up release, "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with BATTLEZONE and KILLERS as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

His first career retrospective album, "The Book Of The Beast", was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving IRON MAIDEN.

The book "To Hell And Back With The Beast (And Mini Beast)" about Di'Anno's final years is available for pre-order at www.maidencroatia.com. It is the sequel to "666 Days With The Beast", which was made available last December and sold out very quickly.

Di'Anno was laid to rest on November 21, 2024 at the City Of London Cemetery And Crematorium in Manor Park, East London, United Kingdom.

An official statement shared to Di'Anno's Facebook page on November 11, 2024 with permission from the late musician's family revealed that his cause of death was caused by a "tear in the sac around the heart."

"Dear fans and friends," the statement began. "We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received."

It continued, "His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace."

In December 2022, Di'Anno spent time in Split, Croatia recording an album with his new project called WARHORSE. The band was formed earlier that year by Di'Anno and two guitarists/authors, Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante "Pupi" Pupačić. The resulting LP was made available in July 2024 under the PAUL DI'ANNO'S WARHORSE banner.

WARHORSE previously recorded three songs, two of which — "Stop The War" and "The Doubt Within" — were released in May 2022 as a special DVD single along with Paul's video message to all fans who bought the single and thus helped raise funds for his knee operation.

The WARHORSE single marked Di'Anno's first music release after a seven-year hiatus due to severe health issues.

Di'Anno, who finally underwent his knee surgery in September 2022, played the first show since the operation on October 1, 2022 at the Keep It True Rising II festival in Würzburg, Germany.

In May 2022, Di'Anno came face to face with IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris for the first time in three decades before the band's concert in Croatia. Also in May 2022, Paul played his first full solo concert in seven years at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb. The show was filmed and parts of it will be included in the upcoming Di'Anno documentary, which is being helmed by Wes Orshoski, co-director and producer of the acclaimed 2010 film "Lemmy" about the MOTÖRHEAD icon, and 2015's "The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead", about punk rock legends THE DAMNED.

Photo credit: Marco Benjamin Alvarado (courtesy of Central Press for Conquest Music)