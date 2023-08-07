  • facebook
PAUL STANLEY Praises 'Phenomenal' TAYLOR SWIFT After Attending Her Concert In Los Angeles

August 7, 2023

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has praised Taylor Swift after attending one of shows on the pop superstar's "Eras" tour.

Stanley went to see Swift at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday (August 4) with his wife Erin and their daughters Emily, 11, and Sarah, 14.

On Saturday (August 5),Paul took to his Twitter to share a photo of him wearing a Swift t-shirt, and he included the following message: "Took Erin, Sarah and Emily to see Taylor Swift Last Night! 6 shows at SoFi Stadium for a total of A HALF MILLION PEOPLE and I know why… PHENOMENAL SHOW BY A PHENOMENAL ARTIST. Thanks to her staff for rolling out the red carpet for us."

Last month, Taylor became the first living artist in 60 years to chart four albums in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Swift also became the first female artist in history to have 12 No. 1 albums.

Taylor's "Eras" tour will likely become the highest-grossing tour of all time, with some industry experts predicting she could make $520 million from the 52-city tour.

The trek's kickoff show in Glendale, Arizona, broke the record for most-attended concert by a female artist in U.S. history, with 69,000 fans in attendance.

When tickets went on sale last November, controversy ensued with Ticketmaster crashing and thousands of fans left without tickets, and some experiencing extra-long wait times.

At the time, Ticketmaster blamed the fiasco on a "historically unprecedented demand."

Prior to the launch of "Eras", Swift hadn't been on tour since 2018.

Last week, 33-year-old pop star announced that her North American tour will continue in the fall of 2024 with 15 more dates in four cities.

The six-night engagement at SoFi Stadium will wrap up the 2023 U.S. leg of the "Eras" on August 9.

Swift will next play shows in Latin America, with dates scheduled in Mexico City in late August, and Buenos Aires, Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo in November.

