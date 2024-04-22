PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Blasts DONALD TRUMP: He's 'Desperate' And 'Out There Playing The Victim'

In a new interview with U.K.'s Sunday Times, PEARL JAM singer Eddie Vedder spoke about the inspiration for the song "Wreckage", which is included on the band's latest album, "Dark Matter". He said: "There is a guy in the United States who is still saying he didn't lose an election, and people are reverberating and amplifying that message as if it is true."

He continued: "Trump is desperate. I don't think there has ever been a candidate more desperate to win, just to keep himself out of prison and to avoid bankruptcy. It is all on the line, and he's out there playing the victim — 'at least they're doing this to me, because if not, they would be doing it to you' — but you haven't falsified your tax records. You don't have classified information in your basement. So the song is saying, let's not be driven apart by one person, especially not a person without any worthy causes."

When asked if Trump's time is passing, Vedder said: "I can't wait. Most thoughtful people are going through a bit of PTSD about it now."

PEARL JAM previously blasted Trump in the song "Quick Escape" which appeared on the band's 2020 album "Gigaton". That track saw Vedder narrating a sci-fi story about a devastated planet — "The lengths we had to go to then/To find a place Trump hadn't fucked up yet" — that ends with humanity taking a bitter one-way flight to start life again on Mars.

Back in March 2018, PEARL JAM bassist Jeff Ament said that having Trump as then-president of the United States seemed "like a bad dream."

In August of that year, PEARL JAM was criticized by some Republicans for a poster that showed the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they said was meant to depict Trump. That poster was a collaboration between Ament and Bobby Brown, an artist also known as Bobby Draws Skulls.

When PEARL JAM postponed its U.S. tour in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the band called out the Trump administration for its lack of leadership amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It certainly hasn't helped that there's been no clear messages from our government regarding people's safety and our ability to go to work," PEARL JAM said. "Having no examples of our national health department's ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead."

Photo credit: Danny Clinch