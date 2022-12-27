PENTAGRAM's BOBBY LIEBLING To Play Solo Shows Highlighting Rare Material

PENTAGRAM frontman Bobby Liebling has announced two solo shows in Texas this January. Performing under the name BOBBY LIEBLING AND THE RIVETHEADS, the singer will play a set of deep cuts and rare gems from throughout his storied career, including songs from both the PENTAGRAM and BEDEMON catalogs. Most of these songs have rarely, if ever, been played live previously. Joining Liebling for these shows will be a Houston-based backing band featuring members of DOOMSTRESS, SANCTUS BELLUM and BLUES FUNERAL.

Jan. 27 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club

Jan. 28 - Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

Liebling was the focus of "Last Days Here", the critically acclaimed 2011 documentary that detailed his lifelong struggle with drug addiction and followed him as he revived PENTAGRAM in his 50s while emerging from his parents' basement to start afresh with a wife less than half his age and their newborn son.

Back in 2017, PENTAGRAM guitarist Victor Griffin, bassist Greg Turley and drummer "Minnesota Pete" Campbell completed a tour without Liebling after Bobby was arrested for one count of assault on a vulnerable adult. He was later sentenced to 18 months in the Montgomery County Detention Center, minus time served. Although it was not publicly disclosed, the victim was believed to be Liebling's mother, who was 87 years of age at the time of Bobby's arrest.