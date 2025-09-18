PEPPER KEENAN Teaches You How To Play CORROSION OF CONFORMITY And DOWN Riffs

From the swampy heaviness of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY to the Southern sludge of DOWN, Pepper Keenan has shaped some of the most iconic riffs in heavy rock. In the latest episode of Gibson TV's "Riff Lords", Pepper breaks down the songs, tunings, and tones that defined CORROSION OF CONFORMITY records like "Deliverance", "Wiseblood" and "In The Arms Of God", as well as DOWN's "NOLA" and "Down II".

Pepper shows you how to play CORROSION OF CONFORMITY classics including "Albatross", "Clean My Wounds", "Senor Limpio", "King Of The Rotten", "13 Angels", "Paranoid Opioid" and "Stare Too Long" — before switching gears to DOWN and teaching fan favorites like "Lifer", "Ghost Along The Mississippi", "Stone The Crow" and "Bury Me In Smoke". Along the way, he shares insights into groove, restraint, tone, and his unique approach to writing riffs.

These are essential guitar lessons for fans of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DOWN, and anyone who wants to learn how to capture Pepper's crushing tone and heavy Southern groove.

Keenan joined CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1990, but he did not become the band's lead singer until the recording of "Deliverance", which came out in 1994.

In 2014, after nearly a straight decade traversing the globe as a guitarist with New Orleans supergroup DOWN, Pepper reconnected with the core CORROSION OF CONFORMITY trio of guitarist Woody Weatherman, bassist Mike Dean and drummer Reed Mullin to hit the road hard.

Thus far, Keenan has appeared on six CORROSION OF CONFORMITY studio albums as well as three full-lengths and two EPs with DOWN.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's most recent studio album with Keenan, "No Cross No Crown", came out in 2018 on Nuclear Blast. A follow-up effort will arrive in 2026.

DOWN, in which Keenan is joined by vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (PANTERA),guitarist Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR),drummer Jimmy Bower (EYEHATEGOD) and bassist Pat Bruders, is working on a new studio album for a 2026 release.